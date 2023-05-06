Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan’s Family Addresses Death Hoax Amid Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Nolans Confirm Linda is Still Fighting Cancer

The Nolans, known for their iconic music and television appearances, have been forced to issue a statement to confirm that Linda, who is currently battling cancer, has not died. The statement was released after someone online falsely claimed that the star had passed away.

The Nolan Sisters

The Nolan Sisters, later known as The Nolans, were a British-Irish girl group formed in 1974. The group consisted of sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Linda, Bernadette, and Coleen Nolan. They achieved success in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “I’m In the Mood for Dancing” and “Don’t Make Waves”. The group also appeared on numerous television shows, including their own series, The Nolans in the late 1970s.

Linda’s Battle with Cancer

Linda Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and went into remission after treatment. However, she was diagnosed with secondary cancer in 2017, which had spread to her hip and liver. She has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment ever since, and has been open about her journey in the hopes of raising awareness and inspiring others.

False Reports of Linda’s Death

On 4th April, 2021, someone online falsely claimed that Linda Nolan had passed away. The news quickly spread on social media, and fans and friends of the star began to express their condolences. However, the claim was soon debunked, and Linda’s family released a statement to confirm that she was still fighting cancer.

The Nolan Family’s Statement

The Nolan family released a statement on Linda’s official Twitter account, which read:

“Contrary to some reports this morning, Linda is very much alive and fighting. Thank you everyone for your kind messages and concerns.”

The statement was accompanied by a photo of Linda holding up a sign that read “I’m still here!”

Response from Fans and Friends

Fans and friends of Linda Nolan were relieved to hear that she was still alive and fighting. Many took to social media to express their support and admiration for the star.

Coleen Nolan, Linda’s sister, tweeted:

“Just spoke to our Linda. I can’t stand it when it’s trending that someone has died when they’re fighting cancer. She’s doing amazing. Linda really is the strongest of us all.”

Other celebrities also expressed their support for Linda. Television personality Carol Vorderman tweeted:

“Go Linda… keep on fighting girl… we’re all with you xxx”

Importance of Fact-Checking

The false reports of Linda Nolan’s death serve as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking and responsible journalism. In the age of social media, news can spread quickly and easily, but this also means that false information can spread just as quickly. It is important for journalists and individuals to verify sources and information before sharing it.

Linda’s Message to Fans

Despite the false reports of her death, Linda Nolan remains positive and determined in her battle against cancer. In a recent interview with The Sun, she said:

“I know I’m not going to get cured and I’m realistic about it, but I’m still here and that’s all that matters. I’m fighting it and I’m going to fight it until it either kills me or I die of something else.”

Linda’s message to her fans is one of hope and resilience. She has inspired many with her bravery and determination, and her fight against cancer continues to be a source of inspiration for others.

Conclusion

The false reports of Linda Nolan’s death were quickly debunked by her family, and fans and friends of the star were relieved to hear that she was still fighting cancer. Linda’s battle against cancer has been a source of inspiration for many, and her message of hope and resilience continues to inspire others. The importance of fact-checking and responsible journalism cannot be overstated in the age of social media, and Linda’s story serves as a reminder of this.

News Source : OK! Magazine

Source Link :Linda Nolan death hoax sees family issue statement amid star's cancer battle/