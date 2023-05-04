Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan’s Family Denies Online Death Hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Nolan’s family deny singer’s death amid cancer battle

Linda Nolan, the English-Irish singer who rose to fame as a member of the all-girl group The Nolans, has been battling cancer for many years. Recently, there have been rumors circulating that Linda had passed away. However, her family has released a statement denying these rumors.

Who is Linda Nolan?

Linda Nolan was born on February 23, 1959, in Dublin, Ireland. She is the youngest of six siblings, all of whom went on to become musicians. The Nolans were a popular all-girl group in the 1970s and 1980s, known for their catchy tunes and striking looks.

Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and underwent treatment at the time. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2017, and Linda was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

The rumors surrounding Linda’s death

On April 27, 2021, a radio DJ named Simon Lederman tweeted a tribute to Linda Nolan, stating that she had passed away. The tweet read, “Very sad to hear Linda Nolan has passed away. A true entertainer and a lovely lady. RIP.”

The tweet quickly gained traction, and many fans of Linda Nolan began expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the singer. However, Linda’s family was quick to deny the rumors and released a statement saying that Linda was still alive and fighting cancer.

The family’s statement

In their statement, Linda’s family said, “Contrary to reports, Linda Nolan has not passed away. Linda is still receiving treatment for cancer and fighting hard to beat it, as she has been for many years. We ask that people respect Linda’s privacy and that of her family at this difficult time.”

The statement was shared on Linda’s official Twitter account, and many fans were relieved to hear that the rumors were false.

Linda’s ongoing battle with cancer

Linda has been very open about her cancer battle and has used her platform to raise awareness about the disease. She has spoken about the physical and emotional toll that cancer can take on a person and has encouraged others to get regular check-ups and screenings.

In an interview with The Mirror in March 2021, Linda spoke about the difficulties of living with cancer. She said, “It’s tough, but we get through it. We have our down days, but we pick ourselves up again. You have to stay positive and keep fighting.”

The outpouring of support for Linda

Since the rumors of Linda’s death began circulating, there has been an outpouring of support for the singer and her family. Fans and celebrities alike have been sharing messages of love and encouragement, and many have expressed their relief at hearing that Linda is still alive.

The Nolans’ official Twitter account shared a message from fellow musician Brian McFadden, who wrote, “Glad to hear the news that Linda is still with us. Sending all my love and positive thoughts to Linda and the family. Keep fighting Linda.”

Other celebrities who have expressed their support for Linda include TV presenter Gloria Hunniford and singer Michelle Heaton.

Conclusion

The rumors surrounding Linda Nolan’s death were quickly dispelled by her family, who released a statement saying that the singer was still alive and fighting cancer. Linda has been very open about her cancer battle and has used her platform to raise awareness about the disease. Despite the difficulties she has faced, she has remained positive and determined to beat the disease. The outpouring of support for Linda and her family has been overwhelming, and fans around the world continue to send their love and encouragement.

