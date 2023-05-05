Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan’s Family Issues Stern Statement on False Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Linda Nolan’s Family Denies Death Rumors Amid Cancer Battle

The family of Linda Nolan, the much-loved showbiz personality, has issued a statement denying the reports of her death. The rumors started circulating after a radio DJ tweeted a tribute to the singer, who is currently battling cancer.

The Tweet That Started the Rumors

The tweet, which has since been deleted, was posted by a radio DJ who claimed to have received information from a reliable source about Linda Nolan’s passing. The tweet read:

“Sad news. A reliable source has just told me that Linda Nolan of the Nolan Sisters has passed away. RIP Linda.”

The tweet quickly went viral, with fans and well-wishers flooding social media with messages of condolence. However, Linda Nolan’s family was quick to put an end to the rumors. In a statement, they said:

“Contrary to reports, Linda Nolan has not passed away. Linda is currently undergoing treatment for cancer and is keeping a positive outlook.”

Linda Nolan’s Battle with Cancer

Linda Nolan was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in 2020. She had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and secondary cancer in her pelvis in 2017. In an interview with The Mirror in August 2020, Linda revealed that she had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

Linda’s cancer battle has been a source of inspiration for many. She has been open about her struggles and has used her platform to raise awareness about the disease. In an interview with the Daily Mail in August 2020, Linda spoke about her determination to beat cancer:

“I’m not going to let cancer beat me. I’m a fighter, and I’m going to fight this with everything I’ve got. I’m lucky to have a great support system around me, and I know that I’ll come out of this stronger than ever.”

The Impact of the Rumors

The false rumors of Linda Nolan’s death have had a significant impact on her family and friends. In a statement, Linda’s sister Coleen Nolan spoke about the emotional toll that the rumors had taken:

“It’s been a very difficult day for our family. The false rumors of Linda’s death have been incredibly upsetting, and we would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and love.”

The incident has also reignited the debate around the dangers of spreading false information on social media. The radio DJ who posted the tweet has since apologized for his mistake, saying:

“I deeply regret the distress and upset that my tweet has caused. I should have checked my sources before posting, and I take full responsibility for my mistake.”

The Importance of Fact-Checking

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking before sharing information on social media. In the age of fake news and misinformation, it is essential to verify the accuracy of information before spreading it to a wider audience. False rumors can cause significant harm, not just to the individuals involved but also to their families and friends.

Linda Nolan’s family has urged people to be more responsible with their use of social media, saying:

“We would like to remind everyone to be vigilant when it comes to sharing information on social media. False rumors can cause a lot of harm, and we would ask people to check their sources before sharing anything.”

Linda Nolan’s Legacy

Despite the false rumors, Linda Nolan’s legacy as a much-loved showbiz personality and cancer warrior remains intact. Her courage, resilience, and determination to beat cancer have been an inspiration to many, and her positive outlook on life is something that we can all learn from.

In a statement, Linda’s family thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support, saying:

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Linda is a fighter, and she will continue to fight this disease with everything she’s got. We ask that you keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she undergoes treatment.”

As Linda Nolan continues her battle with cancer, we can all take inspiration from her strength and resilience. Her message of hope and positivity is one that we should all strive to emulate, both in our personal and professional lives.

News Source : Irish Mirror

Source Link :Linda Nolan online death hoax forces star's family to issue a stern statement/