Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Nolan’s Family Responds to Death Rumors Amid Cancer Battle

The Nolans Forced to Confirm Linda is Not Dead

The Nolan family has been forced to issue a statement after a radio host announced that Linda Nolan had passed away from cancer. Linda, who has been living with cancer for almost 20 years, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and is undergoing radiotherapy. The family was shocked to hear of the false news and quickly took to social media to confirm that Linda is still alive.

The tweet in question was shared by radio host Tony Airey, who expressed his condolences to the family. He wrote, “So sad to read that @LindaNolan_ has died. I have so many memories seeing the Nolans at concerts. I still have a signed photo from 83 Crawley Sports Centre West Sussex. Loved playing their music on my mobile disco & hospital radio crawley sending condolences to family R.I.P Linda.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but it caused a lot of alarm among fans of the Nolan sisters. The official Twitter page of the Nolans quickly responded, saying that Linda is still alive. “Just over 20 minutes since this was tweeted and the sheer volume of calls we’ve received because of this,” their tweet read.

Linda Nolan, who is 64 years old, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. She underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy, and was given the all-clear in 2007. However, the cancer returned in 2017, and she underwent chemotherapy once again. In March of this year, Linda announced that her cancer had spread to her brain, but she remained positive about her prognosis.

In an interview with The Mirror, Linda said, “I don’t want to die. All my little nieces and nephews, my step-children and step-grandchildren, they are my life now because I never had children. I want to be around for them. I want to see them grow up and see what they make of their lives. That’s my biggest fear, that I won’t be here to see them.”

Linda’s sister Bernie Nolan also battled breast cancer and died in 2013. Her other sisters, Anne and Maureen, have also had cancer scares. The Nolan sisters became famous in the 1970s and 1980s for their pop music and television appearances. They had several hits, including “I’m in the Mood for Dancing” and “Don’t Make Waves.”

The Nolan family has been through a lot in recent years, with the loss of Bernie and Linda’s cancer diagnosis. They have been open about their struggles and have received support from their fans. The false news of Linda’s death was a shock to everyone, but the family has been quick to reassure fans that she is still alive and fighting.

The Nolan sisters have been an inspiration to many people, both through their music and their resilience in the face of adversity. Linda’s battle with cancer has been a long one, but she remains positive and determined. Her family and fans continue to support her, and they are hoping for the best possible outcome.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :Linda Nolan death hoax sees family issue statement amid star’s cancer battle/