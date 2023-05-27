Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linda Reagan’s Death on Blue Bloods

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Departure of Linda Reagan from “Blue Bloods”

Linda Reagan was such a prominent character on “Blue Bloods” that it really took viewers by surprise she was killed off-screen. It later came out that Amy Carlson’s contract was up at the end of Season 7, and she chose not to renew it. Many interviews have come out since of cast members talking about how the writers had to make the decision to kill off the character, essentially being placed between a rock and a hard place.

“Blue Bloods” showrunner Kevin Wade even told TV Line, “Because that happened after we’d wrapped the previous season, we really had very little wiggle room, but we did the best we could with a tough situation.”

While Carlson left to pursue other acting opportunities, she naturally had some thoughts on how her character’s final exit was handled, and she wasn’t a fan. She told Deadline, “I feel badly that she dies the way she dies. I did not know they would do that, I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that.”

What’s done is done, and “Blue Bloods” isn’t exactly the kind of show where a dead character can miraculously return. However, if Carlson ever decided to return in a flashback sequence, there’s little doubt fans would welcome her back with open arms.

Unexpected Departure

Linda Reagan, played by Amy Carlson, was a beloved character on the hit show “Blue Bloods”. Her sudden departure from the show came as a shock to fans who were accustomed to her presence in the Reagan family dinners and her work as a nurse.

It was later revealed that Carlson’s contract with the show was up at the end of Season 7, and she chose not to renew it. The writers had to make the difficult decision to kill off her character, Linda Reagan, which left many fans disappointed.

“Blue Bloods” showrunner Kevin Wade spoke about the situation with TV Line, stating that they had very little wiggle room since the decision was made after they had already wrapped the previous season. Despite the challenging situation, the writers did their best to handle the situation with care.

Amy Carlson’s Reaction

Since her departure from the show, Amy Carlson has spoken out about her character’s final exit. She expressed her disappointment with how Linda Reagan was killed off-screen, saying that she did not know that the writers would choose that route.

In an interview with Deadline, Carlson said, “I feel badly that she dies the way she dies. I did not know they would do that, I was surprised. I wouldn’t have done that.”

Fans of the show echoed Carlson’s sentiments and were disappointed with the way Linda Reagan’s character was written off the show. Many believed that Linda deserved a better send-off, given her importance to the show’s storyline.

Legacy of Linda Reagan

Although Linda Reagan may be gone, her legacy lives on in the show. Fans continue to talk about her character and the impact she had on the Reagan family. Many have expressed their desire for the show to acknowledge her character in some way, either through flashbacks or by having the family talk about her.

“Blue Bloods” is known for its family-oriented storylines, and Linda Reagan played an important role in that dynamic. Her presence will be missed, but her legacy will continue to be felt on the show.

Conclusion

The departure of Linda Reagan from “Blue Bloods” was unexpected and left fans disappointed. While the writers did their best to handle the situation, many fans believe that Linda deserved a better send-off.

Amy Carlson’s reaction to her character’s final exit shows that she too was disappointed with the decision. However, the legacy of Linda Reagan lives on in the show, and fans continue to talk about her character and the impact she had on the Reagan family.

If Carlson ever decides to return to the show in a flashback sequence, fans will undoubtedly welcome her back with open arms.

Linda Reagan cause of death Blue Bloods Linda Reagan accident Did Linda Reagan die on Blue Bloods? Linda Reagan death scene on Blue Bloods Blue Bloods Linda Reagan funeral episode

News Source : 247 News Around The World

Source Link :How Did Linda Reagan Die On Blue Bloods?/