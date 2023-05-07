Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lindsay Crocker, Former Black Caps Manager, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Lindsay Crocker: A True Cricket Man

Former Black Caps team manager and New Zealand Cricket head of cricket operations Lindsay Crocker passed away on Sunday at the age of 64. Known as a “true cricket man,” Crocker made significant contributions to the sport both as a player and as a leader.

Crocker was born in Taumarunui and played 54 matches for Northern Districts in the 1980s, scoring 2663 runs as an opening batter. His success on the field led him to sport leadership, spending seven years as the chief executive of Auckland Cricket before becoming the Black Caps team manager in 2003.

During his tenure as team manager, Crocker faced a challenging moment when Jesse Ryder infamously put his hand through a glass window of a Christchurch bar in 2009. Crocker described the incident as “terribly disappointing,” but he remained a professional and well-organized manager, earning the respect of his colleagues and the cricket community.

Crocker briefly stepped away from cricket to spend a year as the general manager of Clearwater Golf Club before returning to New Zealand Cricket. In 2016, he stepped down as head of operations, leaving the organization in a better place.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White had a long association with Crocker, playing cricket together in Northern Districts and later working alongside each other. White remembered Crocker as a “no nonsense kind of person” who had a great feel for cricket both on and off the field. He also described Crocker as a bit of a character, with a dry sense of humor.

Crocker’s passing deeply saddened the Black Caps, who wore black arm bands in the fifth and final ODI against Pakistan as a mark of respect. Former Black Cap turned commentator Grant Elliott also wore a black arm band, saying in a tweet that it was a sad day for New Zealand cricket. He described Crocker as an “outstanding manager, player, and person.”

Crocker’s contributions to the sport will not be forgotten. He was a true cricket man who had cricket at heart and left a lasting impact on the Black Caps environment and New Zealand Cricket. Rest in peace, Lindsay Crocker.

