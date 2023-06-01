Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linguist Vellayani Arjunan Passes Away at 90

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Linguist and Padma Shri Awardee Vellayani Arjunan Passes Away at 90

Thiruvananthapuram, India – The literary and academic circles in the state of Kerala mourn the loss of Vellayani Arjunan, a renowned linguist and Padma Shri awardee who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. Arjunan was a revered figure in the field of language and culture, and his invaluable contributions to the same will be forever remembered.

An Accomplished Author

Arjunan had authored forty books across different genres, including poetry, short stories, essays, literary criticism, and research articles. He obtained post-graduate degrees in Malayalam, English, and Hindi, as well as PG diplomas in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. His prowess as a writer and linguist was recognized by the government when he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2008.

A Career of Service

Arjunan began his career as a research assistant in the Kerala Lexicon Department before going on to assume various positions of leadership and authority. He served as the director of the State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications and the State Institute of Languages, as well as the School of Communication and Information Science at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam.

A Life Remembered

Vellayani Arjunan was born to P Shankara Panicker and P Narayani in 1933. He completed his primary schooling at Mudippura Nada Lower Primary School in Vellayani before going on to attend Government Arts College and University College in Thiruvananthapuram. He is survived by his wife, Radhamani, children, and grandchildren. His funeral was held at his residence.

A Great Loss

The passing of Vellayani Arjunan has been felt deeply by the people of Kerala, particularly those in the literary and academic circles. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, stating that Arjunan’s contributions to language and culture were invaluable, and his passing is a significant loss to the state.

In conclusion, Vellayani Arjunan was a brilliant linguist and writer who dedicated his life to the advancement of language and culture. His legacy will forever be remembered, and his contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.

Vellayani Arjunan Linguistics Kerala Language studies Indian academia

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Arjunan: Linguist Vellayani Arjunan dies at 90 | Thiruvananthapuram News/