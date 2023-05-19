Dead – Death – Obituary News : Linwood Miffin’s Passing: Discover More About His Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Linwood Nathaniel Miffin

Life and Legacy

Linwood Nathaniel Miffin, a resident of Henrico County, passed away on May 12, 2023, at the age of 77. Born on September 23, 1945, he spent his youth and adult life in the same county where he later retired after working for many years as a forklift driver in warehouse operations.

Nathaniel Miffin was a devoted family man, survived by his loving wife Susan Miffin, his son Charles Miffin SR. (Annie), and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lucy Miffin, his siblings James Alfred Miffin, Lucy Miffin, Mary Sims (Baby Sis), David Miffin Jr., and James Miffin, as well as his wife Mary Sims Miffin.

Despite the loss of his loved ones, Nathaniel Miffin remained a dependable friend to many people and a hard worker who put in long hours for his family. His dedication to his family and friends was evident in the numerous nieces, nephews, and other relations that he maintained relationships with over the years.

Surviving Family

Nathaniel Miffin left behind a large and loving family, including his wife Susan Miffin, his son Charles Miffin SR. (Annie), and grandchildren Samantha Miffin, Charles Miffin Jr.(Quanisha), Princess Allen(Trey), Darius Flowers(Lakiesha), Holly Buard (Kelly), and great-grandchildren Tatiyana Brawner(Justin), Maniah Miffin, Sahmya Miffin, Darion Flowers, Zykiera Miffin, Alana Miffin, Kemari Flowers, Demari Flowers, Khalil Miffin, Kaiden Buard, Kamilla Miffin, and great-great-granddaughter Taliyah Brawner.

Nathaniel Miffin is also survived by a large number of siblings, including Laura Miles, Pattie Christian (Larry), Yvonne Greene (Tony), Edith Lee, Cynthia Ellis (Charles), Harold Miffin (Diamond), Rudolph Miffin, Richard Miffin (Louise), Ronnie Miffin, and Carl Miffin (Frances), in addition to a great number of other siblings.

Final Thoughts

Linwood Nathaniel Miffin’s legacy is one of hard work, dedication to family, and kindness to friends and loved ones. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

