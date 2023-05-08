Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lioness Zuri, known for her faux mane, passes at 19

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Topeka Zoo’s Famous Lioness Zuri Passes Away at Age 19

The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday that their beloved lioness Zuri had passed away at 19 years old. Zuri was famous for her pseudo-mane, which she sprouted in 2021 after the passing of the pride’s male lion, Avus. Zookeepers explained the phenomenon, saying although Zuri was a female, she started producing more testosterone after the death of Avus, which resulted in her pseudo-mane.

Zoo officials stated that Zuri had been undergoing treatments for kidney disease over the last two years, which is common in older lions. However, in April, her symptoms increased, and her appetite declined. After an exam last week, it was revealed that Zuri was suffering from renal failure and had stopped eating completely. The zoo made the difficult decision to euthanize Zuri.

“Zuri was truly a lioness in charge, and her strong and independent personality was evident to all who knew her,” said Animal Curator Shanna Simpson. “She was always fierce, yet had an amazing relationship with our animal care staff. Zuri has always been a star in our hearts, and we will miss her tremendously.”

Zuri and her sister Asante were born in April 2004 at the Fort Worth Zoo and arrived in Topeka in 2005. Asante is facing her own age-related challenges, Simpson said, and will be monitored closely. “Especially because of the bond she shared with her sister, we will be extra attentive to Asante’s needs for the foreseeable future,” Simpson said.

At 19 years old, Zuri surpassed the median life expectancy for African lions, which is 16.9 years. The zoo shared their condolences with the community and thanked them for their support during this difficult time.

The passing of Zuri has left a significant impact on the zoo and the community. She was a beloved member of the pride, and her fierce and independent personality will be dearly missed. The Topeka Zoo has always been dedicated to providing the best care for their animals, and their decision to euthanize Zuri was made with her comfort and well-being as their top priority.

Zuri’s pseudo-mane was a unique and fascinating phenomenon that captured the attention of many visitors to the zoo. It was a sign of her strength and resilience in the face of loss and adversity. Her legacy will continue to inspire and educate the public about the importance of conservation and the beauty of these magnificent animals.

In memory of Zuri, the Topeka Zoo encourages visitors to continue supporting their conservation efforts and to learn more about the African lion population in the wild. The zoo also invites the community to share their memories and tributes to Zuri on social media using the hashtag #RememberingZuri.

The loss of Zuri is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. She will always be remembered as a fierce and independent lioness who left a lasting impression on the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Zuri.

News Source : https://www.wowt.com

Source Link :Zoo’s lioness Zuri, famous for pseudo-mane, dies at 19/