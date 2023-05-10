Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lions great Ed Flanagan dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Flanagan: One of the Greatest Offensive Linemen in the Detroit Lions’ History

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed Flanagan, a legend in the world of football and one of the greatest offensive linemen in the long history of the Detroit Lions. Flanagan passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Early Life and Career

Ed Flanagan was born on January 16, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. He attended St. Mary’s High School in Redford, Michigan, where he was a standout football player. Flanagan went on to play college football at Purdue University, where he was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a consensus All-American in 1964.

In 1965, Flanagan was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 5th round of the NFL draft. He was an immediate starter at center and remained a fixture in the Lions’ starting lineup for the next decade. Flanagan was known for his toughness, durability, and intelligence on the field, earning the respect of his coaches, teammates, and opponents alike.

Accolades and Achievements

During his career with the Lions, Flanagan was a four-time Pro Bowler, earning nods in a five-year span from 1969 to 1973. He was also named to the NFL All-Pro team in 1970 and was a two-time recipient of the Lions’ Most Valuable Player award. Flanagan was widely regarded as one of the best centers in the league during his prime, anchoring an offensive line that helped the Lions reach the playoffs four times in the 1970s.

Off the field, Flanagan was known for his leadership and character. He was a respected member of the Detroit community and was involved in various charitable organizations throughout his career. Flanagan was also known for his sense of humor and his ability to bring people together.

Legacy and Impact

Ed Flanagan’s impact on the Detroit Lions and the NFL as a whole cannot be overstated. He was a key contributor to some of the Lions’ most successful teams in the 1970s and helped pave the way for future generations of offensive linemen. Flanagan’s work ethic, dedication, and passion for the game of football inspired countless players and coaches throughout his career and beyond.

Flanagan was named the center on the Lions’ official All-Time Team in 2008, cementing his place in the franchise’s storied history. He will be remembered as one of the greatest offensive linemen to ever wear the Honolulu blue and silver, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate generations of Lions players and fans.

Final Thoughts

As we mourn the loss of Ed Flanagan, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and former teammates. His contributions to the game of football and the Detroit Lions will never be forgotten, and his memory will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of Lions fans everywhere. Rest in peace, Ed Flanagan.

News Source : Jeff Risdon

Source Link :Lions legend Ed Flanagan has passed away/