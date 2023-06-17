Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lisa Brinkmeyer’s Death Cause and Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, Iowa Basketball Legend, Passes Away at 48

Survived by Loving Family and Friends

On June 15, 2023, the state of Iowa lost a true basketball legend. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer, a standout player for Hubbard-Radcliffe High School and Drake University, passed away after a year-plus battle with brain cancer. She was only 48 years old.

Lisa is survived by her mother Lynn Brinkmeyer, her brother Blain (Lori) Brinkmeyer, and a large extended family of loving relatives, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends who became like family. Her father, Richard Brinkmeyer, passed away in 2004 before Lisa’s death.

A Legacy of Basketball Excellence and Dedication to Women’s Athletics

Lisa will forever be remembered for leading Hubbard-Radcliffe to the final six-player state championship in 1993 and being named Miss Iowa Basketball that same year. She continued her basketball career at Drake University, where she helped the Bulldogs win two regular-season Missouri Valley Conference titles and make three appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

After her playing career, Lisa became an assistant coach and later joined the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union as an assistant director in charge of volleyball, golf, and soccer. She was known as “the embodiment of The Iowa Girl” for her contributions to women’s athletics in the state.

A Selfless and Welcoming Person Who Brought Bulldogs Together

Those who knew Lisa describe her as selfless, welcoming, and able to bring together Bulldogs of past and present. Her visitation was held on Sunday, and a celebration of life service was held on Monday.

Lisa’s death has resulted in an outpouring of support from the Iowa community. Her hometown held a fundraiser to help with medical expenses during her battle with cancer, and her employer, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, released a statement expressing their sympathies to her family.

A Strong Support System for the Hubbard-Radcliffe Basketball Team

Lisa’s dedication to basketball and women’s athletics extended beyond her playing career and job at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. She and her family were avid supporters of the Hubbard-Radcliffe basketball team, attending every game to cheer on the players and provide encouragement from the sidelines.

Her son was a member of the team, but Lisa’s support went beyond just him. She truly believed in the team as a whole and wanted to see them succeed. The Hubbard-Radcliffe basketball team and the Brinkmeyer family made a formidable combination, with the players knowing they had a strong support system behind them.

Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer’s legacy will continue to inspire basketball players and athletes in Iowa and beyond. Her dedication to the sport and to women’s athletics will not be forgotten, and her impact on the community will be felt for years to come.

