Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lisa Sipes Death and Funeral in Kankakee, IL – Memorial Tips

Lisa Sipes: Remembering a Wonderful Friend and Colleague

It has left me with a profound sense of loss to learn of your untimely passing, Lisa Sipes. It seems like yesterday when we worked together in the emergency room, but all I can think of are happy memories from that time.

Challenging Spirit

You were never hesitant to take on a challenge of any kind! I’ll never forget having to track you out whenever I needed an EJ for a difficult stick, which was a long time before ultrasound IVs were commonplace.

Hula Hoops and Auras

Together, we participated in a huge variety of entertaining activities. The kids’ ages were comparable to one another. Hula hoops were also a part of this activity, which should come as no surprise. Additionally, she read my aura. I liked every wacky, eccentric, and peculiar quality that she possessed.

I’ll never forget the time she informed me and Mike Kittle what color our auras were as we were sitting back at the pod 5 nurses station with her during one shift. You will forever have a unique place in my thoughts and heart… rest in heaven, dear buddy. She was absolutely one of a kind and possessed a pure and lovely spirit.

A Wonderful Friend

You were a wonderful friend, and many people will be saddened by your passing. I only recently had a conversation with you approximately a month ago, and I was aware that some steps were being done to fulfill your wish related to your health. But man, I’m genuinely taken aback right now…. Just thinking about it makes me feel ill.

Your passing has left us all with a void that can never be filled. Your kindness and positivity will be missed by everyone who knew you. May you rest in peace, Lisa Sipes.

