Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lisa’s Mission to Combat Suicide in Cumbria

The Inspiring Journey of Lisa Birdsall: Juggling Work and Personal Mission

A Remarkable Personal Turnaround

Lisa Birdsall has achieved a remarkable personal turnaround over the past five years. Diagnosed as bipolar, she struggled with her mental health from her late teens, including periods of depression, an eating disorder, and a suicide attempt. Lisa also survived the suicide of her only sibling, her brother Stephen, in 2015.

A Lived Experience Advisor for the NHS

This year, Lisa takes up a new role as a lived experience advisor for the NHS. She works on her latest idea – to launch an awareness and fundraising walk in Carlisle called Stride Against Suicide. Lisa plans to walk 5k around Bitts Park, raising funds for Papyrus, Samaritans, and Every Life Matters.

A Mental Health and Wellbeing Champion

At The Cumberland, Lisa is an operations team leader in the premises department. However, alongside that, she is also one of the building society’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Champions. She works with 18 other volunteer colleagues to raise awareness and to help anyone within the business who may be having difficulties.

“I’m hugely proud of what we have done as a team. And I’m proud of The Cumberland for their forward thinking and a really quite pioneering approach. I have suffered, myself, with my mental health, and I understand just how vital it is to have that support and for it to be recognized that people’s mental health is important,” she said.

Volunteer Work and Suicide Safer Communities

Outside work, Lisa is even more busy. She takes part in a scheme called Suicide Safer Communities, which aims to raise awareness and understanding across Cumbria, as well as being a volunteer by Carleton Clinic mental health service in Carlisle.

Stride Against Suicide

Ahead of Stride Against Suicide, Lisa said: “I’m in the planning stage, and would like it to happen in Carlisle. I’m thinking Bitts Park for a walk of five kilometers.

“It is so important to have that education out there and have people with real stories to tell and stories that show it’s a journey you can go on, but things will get better.

“Obviously losing my brother the way that I did plays a huge role in why I do what I do. I want to make the issue of mental health more normal and less shameful and hidden.

“It’s always on my mind – what more can we do to help,” she said.

Samaritans: Here to Listen

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

