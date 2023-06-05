Dead – Death – Obituary News : Live showcase featuring Swedish artists in Berlin 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Die Neuen Schweden: A Platform for Swedish Musicians to Showcase Their Talent in Germany

For the ninth year in a row, Die Neuen Schweden (The New Swedes) is taking promising Swedish artists to Berlin to perform live and establish connections with the German music industry. This year’s event, which will take place on September 6 at Badehaus in Berlin, boasts an impressive lineup of exciting Swedish music acts.

The selected artists include 7ebra, Namelle, deepaak, Shadi G, Lovi Did This, and MELÉN. These artists were chosen by a German focus group consisting of experienced individuals in the music and media industries in Berlin. The chosen acts cover different genres, from commercial pop, R&B, electronic, indie, to minimalist punk. They have been praised in various contexts and have in common the desire of the Berlin-based music industry to experience their music live.

“It’s always very exciting to see which artists the focus group finally chooses from our selection. This year, it resulted in an eclectic mix that still feels cohesive, a mini-festival that I myself would love to attend at Badehaus, even if I didn’t work with it,” says Johan Sigerud, business developer at Sensus studieförbund.

Die Neuen Schweden is not just a showcase for the artists to display their music, but also a platform for learning, exchanging experiences, and networking opportunities for artists, record labels, and other creators in the music industry. Before the trip, the selected acts receive support, tips, and advice on how to establish themselves in the German music scene. Through workshops and meetings, the acts are given the opportunity to find new collaborations to continue working internationally.

About Die Neuen Schweden:

Die Neuen Schweden is an annual initiative that brings together Swedish music acts and German music actors to promote the exchange of music, knowledge, and contacts between the two countries. The project is an opportunity for Swedish artists to establish themselves in the German market and for the German music industry to discover new exciting music from Sweden. Behind the initiative are Sensus studieförbund and the Berlin-based PR agency Better Things. For the 2023 initiative, SOM (Swedish Independent Music Producers) is a partner in the project, enabling an expanded live program.

This year’s German focus group consisted of:

Sophie Boche (freelance journalist for Musikexpress and Missy Magazine)

Verena Jockel (booking agent and promoter for RBK/KBK Booking)

Fine Sträter (product manager, Grönland Records)

Anton Teichmann (manager, A-Okay Management and record label owner for Mansions and Millions)

Antonio Cárdenas (artist manager, Heartfelt Management)

Daniel Meinel (radio editor for FluxFM)

Matilda Pfeil (manager)

Press contact:

Linnéa Jonsson

Phone: 070 – 419 23 03

Email: linnea.jonsson@sensus.se

Swedish music showcase Berlin Die Neuen Schweden 2023 7ebra, Namelle, deepaak, MELÉN, Lovi Did This, Shadi G Swedish emerging artists International music events Berlin

News Source : Mynewsdesk

Source Link :Die Neuen Schweden 2023 – 7ebra, Namelle, deepaak, MELÉN, Lovi Did This och Shadi G spelar live på showcase för svensk musik i Berlin/