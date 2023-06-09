Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lloyd Segner’s Death: Cause and Recent Obit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lloyd Segner Obituary, Death

We are writing to notify you of the passing of our longtime friend and former colleague, retired Fire Chief Lloyd Segner. Lloyd served in the Fire Department for many years. It is with the utmost sadness that we have to proceed in this manner. It was on June 8th, 2023 that he finally breathed his last breath; that was the day he passed away. We must break the news to you with a heavy heart that he has died away; our condolences go out to you and your family. Please accept our condolences.

A Beloved and Powerful Figure

Chief Segner was a beloved and powerful figure in the fire department for more than forty years, during which time he served as the department’s chief. His administration was in office for a substantial chunk of the entirety of the modern era. We are all going to miss him more than we are currently able to convey through words in a manner that is acceptable for the situation. We are all going to miss him a lot.

Funeral Ceremony

We will make it a top priority to keep you informed of any new information concerning the funeral ceremony that will be conducted with full honors as soon as the Segner family makes the information accessible to us. The service will be done with full military honors. As a consequence of this, you will be able to make the required preparations for the next event.

A Dedicated Leader

After the passing of former Chief Lloyd Segner, all of us here at the Northwestern Fire Department are thinking about and praying for our fellow firefighters in the department. We are saddened by the loss of such a dedicated leader. Chief Segner was a well-liked and respected member of the police force.

Final Thoughts

The death of Chief Segner is a great loss to the fire department, the community, and his family. We will always remember him for his dedication, hard work, and leadership. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chief Segner.

