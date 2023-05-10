Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Local Legend’ Remembered for Spreading Joy in Haverhill Area

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Local Artist Tomaso Schena

The City of Haverhill and the surrounding areas were rocked by the sudden passing of local artist Tomaso Schena on Friday, May 5. Schena had gained a large following for his colorful and distinctive style, with many fans and friends expressing their grief and support through social media and a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses.

A Unique Style

Schena’s art was instantly recognizable for its vibrant colors and playful, whimsical imagery. He had a talent for capturing the essence of the people and places around him, and his work was often featured in local homes, businesses, and restaurants. His art had a way of brightening up any space and bringing a smile to people’s faces.

A Beloved Figure in the Community

Many of Schena’s fans and friends took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the artist. One Facebook post memorializing Schena remarked that he seemed to have illustrated everyone within a 50+ mile radius of Haverhill during his short life. This sentiment speaks to the impact that Schena had on the community around him. He was not just an artist, but a beloved figure who had touched the lives of many through his art and his presence.

A Community Comes Together to Support

In the wake of Schena’s passing, the community has rallied together to support his family and honor his legacy. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help with funeral expenses, and fans and friends have donated thousands of dollars to show their support. The campaign describes Schena as having left a special place in everyone’s heart that he came in contact with, a testament to the impact that he had on those around him.

A Service to Remember

Schena will be memorialized through a service held on Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home in Plaistow, New Hampshire. This will be an opportunity for those who knew and loved Schena to come together to remember his life and his contributions to the community.

A Legacy That Lives On

Although Schena’s passing was sudden and tragic, his legacy will live on through his art and the memories he left with those who knew him. He was a unique and talented artist who had a way of capturing the beauty and joy in the world around him, and he will be deeply missed by many.

News Source : Morgan Gonzales

Source Link :‘Local Legend’ Dies Suddenly, Remembered For Spreading Joy Through Haverhill Area | Essex Daily Voice/