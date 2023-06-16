Dead – Death – Obituary News : Local Philanthropist David Frey Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Local Philanthropist David Frey Passes Away at 81

Grand Rapids native, David Frey, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14 at the age of 81. Frey, who fought in the Vietnam War while serving in the United States Navy, later became a co-chair for Grand Action and served as chairman for Grand Design and The Frey Foundation.

Community leaders and organizations have released statements reflecting on the valuable legacy Frey left behind. Grand Rapids Community Foundation President, Diana Sieger, said, “David Frey was a tireless advocate for our community. He believed in the strength of people who love our community. His voice will be missed, and he cared so deeply about the positive growth and development for everyone in our community. He will be missed, and his legacy will live on forever!”

The Right Place former President & CEO, Birgit Klohs, said, “David’s passion and commitment to Grand Rapids was unparalleled. He was one of the three original co-chairs of Grand Action. He wanted Grand Rapids to be the best midsized city in the upper Midwest. He put all his energy into making that happen. We owe him a debt of gratitude. Personally, I learned a lot from David’s leadership both at Grand Action and one of my board chairs at The Right Place.”

The Right Place President & CEO, Randy Thelen, added, “David Frey was a city builder. He encouraged me, Birgit and everyone at The Right Place to reach higher. We are better as a community because of David.”

Grand Valley State University President, Philomena V. Mantella, also expressed her appreciation for Frey’s leadership, saying, “David has been very instrumental to the economic growth in West Michigan and at Grand Valley. We are very appreciative for his leadership and his passion for seeing our students succeed and thrive. He will be deeply missed.”

The Grand Rapids Chamber released a statement expressing their sadness, “It is with profound sadness that we mourn the loss of David Frey. David embodied all of the values of true leadership. He always believed Grand Rapids could be the best city in the country and took action to make it a reality.”

Frey also made a significant impact on education in Grand Rapids. Erin Van Egmond, GRCC Foundation Executive Director, said, “David Frey and the Frey Foundation have touched the lives of GRCC students for decades, making a life-changing college education more accessible for them. Our college, and our city as a whole, is a stronger, better place because of his kindness and generosity. We will miss him, and know that he leaves a tremendous legacy.”

A celebration of life for David Frey is scheduled to take place at the Kent Country Club on Wednesday, June 28 starting at 4 p.m. Frey’s legacy will undoubtedly live on, and he will be remembered as a dedicated and passionate advocate for his community.

News Source : FOX 17 West Michigan News (WXMI)

Source Link :David Frey, local philanthropist, passes away at 81/