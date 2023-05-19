Dead – Death – Obituary News : Logan, IA Mourns Johnny Elbows’ Passing – Death Cause Unknown – Prayers for Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Johnny Elbows: A Life Well-Lived

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Johnny Elbows on May 16, 2023. At the age of 65, Johnny fought a courageous battle with myelofibrosis and showed incredible strength in the face of adversity. Despite his struggles, he remained resilient and continued to bring joy to those around him with his infectious sense of humor.

A Life of Work and Service

Johnny began his professional career at the Burns Floral Company before spending the next 42 years of his life at Lamar Advertising. He worked in various locations, including Agusta, Georgia, and Midland, Texas, but spent the last 15 years of his career as the General Manager at the Bryan/College Station Lamar site. He was known for his dedication to his work and his ability to make his colleagues laugh, earning him the nickname “Foolin’ Harvard Grads for 4 decades!”

A Family Man Above All Else

Johnny spent 41 years of his life married to the love of his life, Patty. Together, they shared a passion for life and all things Texas A&M. They had three daughters, Jennifer, Sara, and Avery, each of whom inherited a unique facet of Johnny’s personality. His family was the most important thing to him, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to their well-being and happiness.

Remembering the Early Years

Johnny was born in Bryan, Texas, but spent his childhood in Brownsville. He graduated from Brownsville High School in 1975 before enrolling in his dream school, Texas A&M University. He joined the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and earned a degree in Business Management in 1979.

A Legacy of Laughter and Love

Johnny’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. His infectious sense of humor and unwavering positivity made him a beloved friend and colleague. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched. Rest in peace, Johnny Elbows.

1. Logan Iowa obituaries

2. Johnny Elbows death cause

3. Obituary prayers for Johnny Elbows

4. Remembering Johnny Elbows Logan Iowa

5. Condolences for the family of Johnny Elbows

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :Johnny Elbows Obituary, Logan Iowa, Johnny Elbows Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/