Dead – Death – Obituary News : Logan Park High School Principal, Kristan Mouat, Passes Away

Kristan Mouat was a dedicated educator with over 20 years of experience in the field of education. She spent the majority of her career at Logan Park High School in Dunedin, New Zealand, where she held various high-level positions and made significant contributions to the school’s success. In 2017, Ms. Mouat was given the opportunity to become co-principal of Logan Park High School, alongside Peter Hills, making her the first co-principal in the country.

Ms. Mouat’s sudden and unexpected passing on June 10, 2023, has left the Logan Park High School community in shock and mourning. The school board expressed deep sadness at the loss of a warm, vibrant, nurturing, and invaluable educator, as well as an inclusive leader. Students, parents, and staff members have paid tribute to Ms. Mouat on social media, remembering her as an amazing teacher and beautiful person.

The specific cause of Ms. Mouat’s death has not been publicly disclosed, but medical experts are gathering information to determine the circumstances surrounding her passing. The Logan Park High School board has decided to close the school for two days to allow the community to process and cope with the loss.

Ms. Mouat’s impact on her students and colleagues was significant, and her absence will be deeply felt. Former students have expressed gratitude for her unwavering support during critical periods in their lives, while others have praised her exceptional leadership skills and genuine interactions with students.

Losing a loved one is never easy, and the Logan Park High School community is currently experiencing an immense amount of grief. However, Ms. Mouat’s legacy as an exceptional educator and an inclusive leader will live on, and her contributions to the school will not be forgotten. The thoughts and prayers of many are with her loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time.

