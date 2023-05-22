Dead – Death – Obituary News : Logan Williams Passes Away: Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Logan Williams Obituary, Death Cause

A person was shot and killed early on Saturday morning, and the Clemson Police Department has announced that they will be opening an inquiry into the incident. This comes after the department made the announcement.

Shooting Incident

One of the victim’s wounds was caused by being hit by a bullet. It was reported that there was a shooting near 673 Old Greenville Highway at roughly 12:30 in the morning, and the police state that they responded there quickly after the call was received.

Victim Identification

The police claim that they located a male victim aged 21 who was suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the location of the crime. The victim was at the scene of the crime. According to reports, the victim was in extremely severe condition.

The authorities claim that their best efforts to save the victim’s life were fruitless, and as a result, they made the call to declare the person who had been killed at the site of the incident to be deceased. According to the statements made by the law enforcement personnel, the victim was not a student at Clemson.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased individual as Logan Nathaniel Markis Williams when they released their report. The full name of the individual was Logan Nathaniel Markis Williams.

Cause of Death

The findings of the medical examiner indicate that he died as a consequence of a gunshot wound to the chest, and the circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated as a possible homicide at this time.

Appeal for Information

Please get in touch with the Clemson Police Department as soon as you can if you have any information about the shooting that occurred earlier.

