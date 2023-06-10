Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lonely UK pensioner with cancer wishes for end

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Foster, a 76-year-old man from Sunderland, who was dubbed as ‘Britain’s loneliest pensioner’, has been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. Foster had lived with his parents, brother, and sister in a house in Sunderland, but all have since died, leaving him alone for the past six years. His story of loneliness and his struggle to pay rising bills moved many to tears in a Channel 4 Dispatches programme on June 7. In the documentary, Foster revealed how he visits his deceased family members’ graves every day and how he had laid out his will and wishes for funeral arrangements on the sofa every evening, in case he dies in the night.

According to the Mail Online, Foster has discovered that he has cancer affecting his oesophagus and is undergoing chemotherapy. Faced with cruel chemotherapy and treatment, he says he would “rather not be here”. He is unable to eat and survives on “vile” liquid protein shakes. “It’s no life, it’s not living, it’s just existing, things were bad enough but now I can’t even enjoy the little things”, he said. “I used to love my breakfasts, sometimes I’d even have two, one of the only joys I had left, now I can’t eat anything, I’m sick to death. To be honest, I would rather not be here”. Foster is due to start radiotherapy in January 2024.

The Dispatches programme followed three sets of pensioners, including Foster, across the winter months of 2022 and 2023, as cold snaps combined with high heating and electricity bills made life uncomfortable, lonely and dangerous. Foster said, “I’m completely on my own. I haven’t even got any relations anywhere, I’m just here, that’s it. Existing. I’ve got no family, never been married, no kids. Family, if you lose one or two it’s bad enough, but if you lose all of them you’re completely on your own and it’s just a nightmare. I can’t believe I’m the last one here. It takes getting your head around it, you just can’t work it out.”

Karen Noble, from Pallion Action Group, a local community support service in Sunderland, visited Foster and helped him secure valuable attendance allowance and a subsequent severe disability premium on top of his pension credit. This amounted to an extra £131.25 every week which Foster had no idea he was entitled to. After finding this out, he said, “I’m getting a lot more money now, which I’ve been entitled to for a few years and I didn’t know, I had no idea.”

Charity Director at Age UK, Caroline Abrahams, said, “Many viewers will be shocked by this programme, and they are right to be. Pensioner poverty fell steadily for a generation but then it rose again, and now, as this documentary demonstrates, it’s truly back with a vengeance. This winter, many older people who never expected to struggle financially found they suddenly were. And others, used to managing on a tight budget and brilliant at making every penny count, were totally overwhelmed by soaring prices. What we see in this programme ought to be a wakeup call that prompts an important discussion about how we ensure every older person can live decently and with dignity, free from the fear of the next big unaffordable bill.”

Foster’s story highlights the struggles of pensioners who live alone and face financial difficulties in their daily lives. It is important to raise awareness about the issue and take necessary steps to ensure that every older person can live with dignity and without fear of financial difficulties. Local community support services and charities like Age UK can play a crucial role in supporting older people and providing them with the help they need.

Loneliness in the elderly Cancer treatment for the elderly Mental health issues in the elderly Social isolation in the elderly Palliative care for the elderly

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Britain’s ‘loneliest pensioner’ fighting cancer ‘wishes he wasn’t here’/