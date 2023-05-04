Dead – Death – Obituary News : Long-time State CIO David Litchliter Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering David Litchliter: Mississippi’s Longest Serving State CIO

Former Mississippi State CIO David Litchliter passed away on May 3, 2021, at the age of 68. Litchliter had the distinction of being the longest-serving state CIO, with a tenure of 17 years, according to Government Technology. He dedicated his career to serving the Magnolia State, starting with the state’s central IT agency in May 1976, just weeks after graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Dedication to Public Service

Litchliter’s long and distinguished career spanned 35 years with the department of Information Technology services. During this time, he witnessed several changes in the state IT landscape and was a CIO before the title became commonplace. He was present at the creation of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) in 2001 and was a steady presence at its biannual conferences.

Litchliter was an early advocate of system consolidation, enterprise solutions, and shared services. He was instrumental in the completion of a new data center in 2011 and a high-speed interoperable digital radio system for public safety and first responders, among his biggest career wins. He credited extensive consultation and collaboration with the Legislature and state agencies for the success of these initiatives and the state’s adoption of new technologies, including the worldwide web.

Respected Technology Leader

Litchliter’s collaborative stance and resulting longevity earned him respect from his counterparts in other states. He served the administrations of three governors, a feat that few state CIOs can claim. “David was a pioneer and led the way in teaching us what a state CIO can do to make government better for everyone,” said Teri Takai, senior vice president of the Center for Digital Government and former state CIO in both Michigan and California.

NASCIO Executive Director Doug Robinson also praised Litchliter’s dedication to public service, stating, “He was one of the small number of state CIOs recognized by NASCIO for a decade of leadership and remains the longest tenured state CIO at 17 years. During such a long run as state CIO, David witnessed many changes in the state IT landscape. He also was the CIO during Hurricane Katrina and shared his perspective and lessons learned about its devastating impact at NASCIO’s conference in 2007.”

A Legacy of Service

Litchliter’s legacy of service to Mississippi and the public sector IT community will be remembered for years to come. His dedication to system consolidation, enterprise solutions, and shared services laid the foundation for the state’s successful adoption of new technologies and improved government operations. His collaborative approach and leadership will continue to inspire state CIOs and public servants nationwide.

“David was a career public servant and respected technology leader for the state of Mississippi,” said Robinson. “We extend our deepest sympathies to David’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

