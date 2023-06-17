Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Bergen Dem leader Bea O’Rourke dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Bea O’Rourke: A Life Devoted to Social Justice and Food Security

Bea O’Rourke, a champion of social justice and food security, passed away at the age of 85. Her work as a social worker and food security activist spanned over five decades, leaving a lasting impact on the communities she served. She was district office manager for Rep. Andrew Maguire (D-Ridgewood) from 1975 to 1981 and played an instrumental role in his successful campaign for Congress.

Presidential Commission on Hunger

President Jimmy Carter appointed O’Rourke to serve on the Presidential Commission on Hunger. Her work on the commission helped draw attention to the issue of hunger in America and led to important policy changes that benefited vulnerable communities.

Political Activism

O’Rourke was an active member of the Democratic Party and served as a county committeewoman in Ridgewood for fifty years. Her dedication to the party earned her a spot in the Democratic Committee Hall of Fame in 2019. She was also appointed to a five-member committee to help recruit Democrats to run for office in 1974 by Barbara Werber, the county chair.

In 1993, she made her only bid for public office as the Democratic candidate for State Senate in the solidly-Republican 40th district against incumbent Hank McNamara (R-Wyckoff). Although she lost by a significant margin, her campaign helped raise awareness about important issues facing the community.

Food Security Advocacy

From 1992 until her retirement in 2006, O’Rourke worked at the Center for Food Action, a non-profit founded by the singer Harry Chapin and radio host Bill Ayres. Her work at CFA focused on providing services to some of North Jersey’s poorest and most vulnerable families. She paid particular attention to the needs of New Jersey’s Native American families and led fundraising drives to open new food pantries in Bergen County.

Her dedication to food security also led her to serve on the Bergen County Commission on the Status of Women for a decade. Her work on the commission helped draw attention to the unique challenges faced by women in accessing healthy and affordable food.

Legacy

O’Rourke’s activism and dedication to social justice will continue to inspire generations to come. Her work helped raise awareness about important issues facing vulnerable communities and led to important policy changes that benefited countless individuals. She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren, who will continue to carry on her legacy of fighting for social justice and food security.

News Source : New Jersey Globe

Source Link :Bea O’Rourke, congressional aide and longtime Bergen Democratic leader, dies at 85/