Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Birmingham Leader Chervis Isom Passes Away at 84

Longtime Birmingham Attorney and Civic Leader Chervis Isom Passes Away at 84

Birmingham, Alabama mourns the unexpected passing of Chervis Isom, a prominent attorney and civic leader. Isom died while overseas on Thursday at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy of devoted advocacy for his beloved city.

Isom was born and raised in the Norwood neighborhood of Birmingham and remained a strong advocate for diversity and equality throughout his life. He played a key role in the creation and placement of the memorial to the four little girls at Kelly Ingram Park, a symbol of the city’s struggle for civil rights.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin expressed his condolences and admiration for Isom’s contributions to the city, saying, “Chervis loved Birmingham… He will be missed.” Don Lupo, director of the Birmingham Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, called Isom a humble civic leader who saw the good in everyone and worked tirelessly to overcome the bad.

Isom’s impact extended beyond his legal career and civic engagement. He was also a published author, with his memoir “The Newspaper Boy: Coming of Age in Birmingham, Alabama, During the Civil Rights Era” offering a personal perspective on the city’s tumultuous history. Birmingham writer and editor Mark Kelly praised Isom’s character, calling him “a caring, concerned, thoughtful, humble, and loving man.”

Isom graduated from Birmingham-Southern College in 1962 and went on to earn his law degree at Samford’s Cumberland School of Law in 1967. He practiced law for nearly 50 years, rising to senior counsel in the Birmingham office of Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, where he worked for 48 years.

Despite his professional accomplishments, Isom will be remembered for his approachability and kindness toward everyone he encountered. Don Lupo summed up the sentiment of many who knew Isom, saying, “Chervis Isom was a really big deal, but no one would ever know it because of the way he treated everyone.”

Isom’s passing is a loss for Birmingham and a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and advocacy for justice and equality. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work toward a better future for all.

News Source : Joseph Bryant | jbryant@al.com

Source Link :Chervis Isom, longtime Birmingham civic leader, dies at 84/