Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Educator and Church Leader James E. Rhone Dies at 87

James E. Rhone: Remembering an Affable Teacher, Church Leader, and Encourager

James E. Rhone, an affable intellectual, dedicated teacher, and tireless church leader, passed away on May 1, 2022, at his home in West Mount Airy, Philadelphia. He was 87 years old and had been battling congestive heart failure. Mr. Rhone was known for his love of young people and his unwavering commitment to his church and community.

Early Life and Career

James Elijah Rhone was born on March 28, 1936, in Philadelphia and grew up in Nicetown. He attended the Second Baptist Church and graduated from Simon Gratz High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education at Cheyney State Teacher’s College (now Cheyney University) and took graduate classes at Cheyney and Temple University.

Mr. Rhone worked in the School District of Philadelphia for several decades, teaching industrial arts at Wanamaker, Fitzsimons, and Cooke Junior High Schools. He was also the vice principal at Cooke and remained in touch with students and staff even after his retirement in 1992. “He was a people person,” said his wife, Nan. “He loved being around young people, and he loved being young himself.”

Church and Community Involvement

Away from school, Mr. Rhone was a devoted member of the Nazarene Baptist Church of Nicetown. He served as the chairman of the trustee board, the head of the department of Christian education, and the president of the Nazarene Community Development Corporation. He co-founded the church’s scholarship committee, taught Sunday school, and sang in the male chorus. “He was a peacemaker and a stabilizing rock in our church,” said senior pastor K. Marshall Williams Sr. in an online tribute.

Mr. Rhone was also involved in several community organizations, serving as the president of the Citywide Trustees of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Baptist State Congress of Christian Education, and the Eastern District Congress of Christian Education. He was also a regional representative for Urban Ministries Inc., a Black-owned Christian media company, and worked with the Germantown Baptist Congress of Christian Education, the Pennsylvania Federation of Bible Classes, and the Pennsylvania Eastern District Congress Camping Foundation. In the neighborhood, he was a two-time president of the Upper Wissahickon Civic Association.

Personal Life and Legacy

Mr. Rhone met Nan Rudd through mutual friends at church, and they married in 1971. They had a daughter, Nicole, and a son, James, and they lived in East Mount Airy before moving to West Mount Airy. Mr. Rhone was an organizer, arranging many family and church group outings and coordinating an elaborate four-family reunion for 50 of its 75 years.

He was deeply engaged in his children’s lives, guiding his daughter through Girl Scouts and walking with her at college graduation. He shared chicken sandwiches and strolled around on weekends in the Plymouth Meeting mall. “We were always together,” said Nicole. He also took his son to amusement parks and cheered for him at wrestling matches. “He had a great personality,” said his wife. “His hobbies were young people and the church.”

Mr. Rhone was a member of the Rho chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and was known by many for his wide smile and accommodating ways. People always called him, his wife said, because “he could do whatever needed to be done.”

Pastor Williams said: “Brother Rhone was an awesome man of God. He loved the Lord, his family, and the flock of God at Nazarene. … He will be greatly missed.”

In addition to his wife and children, Mr. Rhone is survived by two grandsons and other relatives. A sister and brother died earlier.

A viewing is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 12, 2022, at Nazarene Baptist Church, 3975 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140. A celebration of life is to follow.

Donations in his name may be made to Whosoever Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 48308, Philadelphia, Pa. 19140.

Conclusion

James E. Rhone was an exemplary teacher, church leader, and community member who touched the lives of many with his affable personality, kind heart, and unwavering commitment to his values. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

News Source : Gary Miles

Source Link :James E. Rhone, longtime teacher, vice principal, and church leader, has died at 87/