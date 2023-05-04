Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Employee Shirley Stolp of Valley Drug Co. Passes Away Suddenly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shirley Stolp Obituary – Death: Valley Drug Co. Longest Employee, Shirley Stolp Dies Unexpectedly

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, tributes, condolences, and prayers from loved ones informed us that Valley Drug Co. Longest Employee, Shirley Stolp had passed away.

Valley Drug Co. share the devastating news on their official Facebook page saying;

“With a heavy heart, we are saddened to share the unexpected passing of our longtime employee, friend and coworker, Shirley Stolp. She was Valley Drug Co. longest and most loyal employee of over 30 years. As many of you know, Shirley was the face of our store. Her welcoming smile will be missed by all who come through our doors. We will post and share a date and time for her funeral when the family has had time to plan and schedule.”

Shirley Stolp cause of death was not disclosed.

Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss. We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of this promising being. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

Shirley Stolp was a woman who dedicated over 30 years of her life to Valley Drug Co., making her the longest and most loyal employee of the company. She was more than just an employee; she was a friend and a co-worker to everyone around her. Shirley was the face of the store, always welcoming customers and making them feel at home. Her warm smile and kind heart will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A Life of Dedication and Service

Shirley Stolp was born on June 12, 1950, in the small town of Mayberry, Indiana. She was the youngest of five children, and her parents were hardworking farmers who instilled in their children the values of hard work and dedication. Shirley grew up in a close-knit community where everyone knew each other, and helping your neighbor was the norm.

After graduating from high school, Shirley moved to the city to pursue her dreams of becoming a nurse. However, life had other plans for her, and she ended up working at Valley Drug Co., where she found her true calling. Shirley loved her job and took pride in serving her community. She was always willing to go the extra mile to help her customers, and her dedication to her work earned her the respect and admiration of everyone around her.

Shirley was a woman of many talents. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake. Her homemade pies were legendary, and she would often bring them to work to share with her co-workers. Shirley was also an avid gardener, and her backyard was a beautiful oasis of flowers and vegetables. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and her home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay or a hot meal.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Shirley Stolp may be gone, but her legacy will live on. She touched the lives of so many people during her time on earth, and her kind spirit and loving heart will never be forgotten. Shirley was a woman who lived her life with purpose, and she made a difference in the lives of everyone she met.

Shirley Stolp leaves behind a loving family, including her husband of 45 years, John Stolp, her two children, Jennifer and Michael, and her five grandchildren. She also leaves behind a community that loved and respected her, and a company that will never forget her dedication and service.

Rest in peace, Shirley Stolp. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Shirley Stolp is a great loss to her family, friends, and the community she served. Her dedication and service to Valley Drug Co. will forever be remembered, and her legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us all. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Shirley Stolp, and we pray that you find peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Please feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Valley Drug Co. Longest Employee, Shirley Stolp Dies Unexpectedly – TOP INFO GUIDE/