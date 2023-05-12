Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Cast Member Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jacklyn Zeman: The Bright Light of General Hospital

Introduction

Jacklyn Zeman, the iconic actress who played nurse Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s “General Hospital” for 45 years, passed away at the age of 70 after losing her battle with cancer. Zeman’s family confirmed the news of her death, which was first announced by the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini. Zeman’s portrayal of Bobbie Spencer, the bad girl turned heroine, was a spirited and upbeat character who left a lasting legacy on the soap opera industry. Her death is the third to hit the “General Hospital” cast and crew in six months, leaving fans and co-stars devastated.

Early Life and Career

Born in Englewood, New Jersey, on March 6, 1953, Zeman discovered her love for dance as a child and began acting in school productions as a teenager. After high school, she worked in Venezuela as a dancer and was pre-med at New York University before dropping out to pursue a career in acting. Zeman started her acting career with a contract at the ABC soap “One Life to Live” after originally being hired for just three days of work. On “One Life,” she played Lana McClain for a little over a year before leaving for “General Hospital,” where she played Barbara Jean, also known as Bobbie.

Legacy on “General Hospital”

Zeman’s portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital” was a memorable one, leaving a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated performance. Bobbie had a tumultuous past, having worked as a teen prostitute and given up a baby for adoption, but had managed to turn her life around and become a nurse at General Hospital. Zeman’s portrayal of Spencer was a spirited, upbeat woman who was as sweet as pie but who also had a sense of self. She didn’t suffer fools and had no problem revoking the niceties if warranted. One of Zeman’s most memorable scenes was in 1994, when Bobbie’s daughter B.J. was in a school bus accident that left her brain dead. Bobbie and then-husband Tony (played by Brad Maule) made the decision to donate their daughter’s heart to her cousin, Maxie, who had Kawasaki disease.

Co-Stars and Fans Remember Zeman

Zeman’s co-stars and fans were heartbroken by the news of her passing. Laura Wright, who plays Bobbie’s daughter Carly Spencer, posted to Instagram, “I’m so grateful to have shared so many years with this beautiful woman. Jackie told the best stories – she had an INCREDIBLE spirit and she lived such an amazing life… saying she will be missed is an understatement.” Maurice Benard, who plays mobster Sonny Corinthos, posted, “This hit me really hard. A gut punch. I think because Jackie was such a sweet, delicate soul.” Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins, described Zeman as a “life force” in a tweet.

Conclusion

The death of Jacklyn Zeman is a tremendous loss to the soap opera industry, as she was a beloved actress with a lasting legacy. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer on “General Hospital” will always be remembered for its spirited and upbeat nature. Zeman’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones. Her co-stars and fans will forever remember her as a bright light who brought so much positivity to the world. Rest in peace, Jacklyn Zeman.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Jacklyn Zeman, longtime ‘General Hospital’ cast member who played nurse Bobbie Spencer, dies at 70 – Hartford Courant/