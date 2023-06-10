Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime journalist and college adviser Jay Berman dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remebering Jay Berman: A Legend in Journalism

Jay Berman was a respected journalist, teacher, and mentor who dedicated his life to the craft of journalism. He passed away on Friday, June 9, 2022, at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and kindness that touched the lives of many.

Early Years and Career Path

Berman started his career in journalism at the Daily Breeze newsroom in Redondo Beach in August 1961, just weeks after graduating from USC’s journalism school. He covered the cities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, earning $2 an hour, and quickly established himself as a talented reporter.

In 1964, Berman was sent to LAX to cover the first West Coast visit by the Beatles. He remembered the experience fondly, particularly when Ringo Starr noticed his old Nikon S camera and struck up a conversation with him.

Berman later became city editor at the Daily Breeze, but left the news business briefly in 1966 to work for an aerospace company. He quickly realized that writing press releases about aerospace products wasn’t much like journalism at all and returned to the Daily Breeze.

Berman continued working for the Daily Breeze during his years at Cal State Fullerton, where he became the faculty adviser to the campus newspaper, the Daily Titan. He mentored a generation of aspiring journalists who went on to populate newsrooms throughout Southern California and beyond.

A Mentor and Friend to Many

Berman was known as an all-around good guy who had a dry sense of humor and a genuine kindness that endeared him to all who knew him. He was a mentor and a friend to many aspiring journalists, including Larry Welborn, a former Orange County Register reporter who is a past president and chairman of the California Scholastic Press Association.

Welborn said, “There was nobody on planet earth I admired more. As a teacher, he was unparalleled. He was the best copy editor I ever worked with.”

Berman also had a passion for USC athletics and the Angels, and he and his wife traveled extensively, visiting Europe numerous times. Their favorite place was Vancouver, Canada.

A Legacy of Excellence

Jay Berman will be remembered as a true legend in journalism, a talented writer, editor, and teacher who inspired countless students and colleagues. He had a deep respect and appreciation for the English language and a sense of right and wrong in journalism that was evident in everything he did.

Rich Hammond, a senior editor at The Athletic and a former Breeze and Register reporter, said, “I think of him as a wordsmith. He was so passionate, Jay just had a deep respect and appreciation for the English language.”

Berman had health challenges throughout his life, but he never lost his ambition, energy, or drive. He continued to attend USC football games and see the Angels up until his recent battle with cancer.

Walt Baranger, a former student of Berman’s who went on to a long career as an editor at the New York Times, said, “He had this sense of right and wrong in journalism, and you’d see it in his face.”

Jay Berman’s legacy of excellence will live on through the many journalists and writers he mentored and inspired over the years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Journalism Daily Breeze College journalism Reporter-editor Jay Berman

News Source : Donna Littlejohn

Source Link :Jay Berman, longtime Daily Breeze reporter-editor and college journalism adviser, dies at age 83 – Daily Breeze/