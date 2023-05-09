Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime New York News Anchor Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Legendary News Anchor John Roland

On Sunday, legendary broadcast journalist and longtime New York City news anchor John Roland passed away at the age of 81. His former employer, Fox 5, announced his death, leaving behind a legacy of over three decades of anchoring the 10 p.m. newscast on New York’s Channel 5.

Early Career

John Roland began his broadcast news career in California in the 1960s, where he initially worked for NBC before getting a reporting gig at KTTV in Los Angeles. Later, he covered significant events like the Robert F. Kennedy assassination and the Charles Manson Trial, according to Fox 5.

Arrival in New York

In December 1969, John Roland left California and moved to New York, where he joined the NY sister station to KTTV, which would later be bought by Fox and changed to Fox 5 News. He began his tenure at the station as a weekday political reporter and weekend anchor. After about ten years, he became Fox 5’s nightly news anchor, a position he held up until his retirement in 2004.

A Passion for Fairness and Respect

During his tenure at Fox 5, John Roland earned a reputation for his frank delivery and compassion for New Yorkers. His presence remained steadfast on the nightly news desk as he anchored alongside numerous colleagues over his tenure, including Rosanna Scotto in the 1990s. Scotto recalls how Roland taught her about fairness in presenting the news and how she felt his passion and respect for the audience who watched his nightly broadcast.

“Sitting next to John was always a learning lesson,” Scotto said. “He took pride in his writing and his down-to-earth communicating. It was never more evident than anchoring next to him during the 9/11 attacks.”

A Legacy of Making the News

John Roland was also known to make the news. In 1983, he confronted armed robbers who stormed into the former Racing Club, a restaurant across the street from the Fox 5 studios, where he and a friend were having dinner. Roland tussled with one of the three robbers and shot him in the leg before he was struck over the head with a gun by the other armed bandits, according to the station.

About five years later, he was briefly suspended from the station for letting his “emotions prevail over objectivity” after getting into an on-air argument with Joyce Brown, a mentally ill homeless woman who the Mayor Koch administration forcibly hospitalized. After apologizing, Roland returned to the station where he worked for many more years.

A Fond Farewell

John Roland’s passing has left a significant void in the world of broadcast journalism. His dedication to delivering fair and compassionate news to the people of New York will be missed. The longtime anchor was living in Florida at the time of his death and is survived by his wife Zayda.

News Source : Allie Griffin

Source Link :John Roland, longtime New York news anchor, dead at 81/