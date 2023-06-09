Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime NPR Correspondent Wade Goodwyn Passes Away at 63

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longtime NPR Correspondent Wade Goodwyn Dies at 63

Wade Goodwyn, a veteran correspondent for NPR’s national desk who covered Texas and the southwest, has passed away at the age of 63. The cause of death was cancer, according to the news organization.

Three Decades of Reporting

Goodwyn had been working for NPR for over 30 years, based mainly in Dallas. During this time, he covered a wide range of stories, from natural disasters and major events to the Oklahoma City bombing and the American Sniper murder trial. His coverage of a single mom falsely accused in a drug sweep even inspired a feature film.

A Gifted Storyteller

Goodwyn’s distinctive bass voice and accent made him a recognizable presence on the airwaves, but it was his writing that truly captivated listeners. NPR CEO John Lansing praised Goodwyn’s storytelling abilities, saying, “From the first words of one of his stories, you always knew you were being taken on a journey by a master of our craft.”

From Political Organizer to NPR Correspondent

Goodwyn attended the University of Texas but initially pursued a career in political organizing. However, after listening to NPR on his daily commute, he was inspired to make a career change. He eventually “talked his way” into meetings with network staffers and moved back to Texas to work as a freelancer. He had a breakthrough moment when he was assigned to cover the Branch Davidian standoff in Waco in 1993.

A Natural Storyteller

Goodwyn’s talent for storytelling was evident from a young age. He grew up surrounded by people who loved to share stories, and he believed that this was a natural way to convey both personal histories and everyday life. His features, including a piece on a Dallas street choir that performed at Carnegie Hall, were renowned for their vivid details and emotional impact.

Profiles of Political Stars

In addition to his coverage of major events, Goodwyn also profiled some of Texas’s political stars, including George W. Bush, Ted Cruz, and Beto O’Rourke.

A Fond Farewell

Goodwyn retired from NPR in April of this year. He is survived by his wife Sharon and two daughters, Hannah and Sam. His legacy as a gifted storyteller and brilliant reporter will live on through the countless listeners who were captivated by his work.

