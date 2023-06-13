Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Pittsburgh Sports Broadcaster Stan Savran Dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Stan Savran, the renowned sports broadcaster who spent almost five decades chronicling Pittsburgh’s rise to the “City of Champions”, has passed away at the age of 76. Savran, affectionately known as the “Godfather” of Pittsburgh sports, arrived in his adopted city in 1976 and never left. He began his career in Pittsburgh in radio before moving into TV while occasionally moonlighting as a newspaper columnist. Savran was best known for the nightly “SportsBeat” show he co-hosted on regional cable alongside Guy Junker. The show, which ran from 1991-2009, was required viewing for fans in a city avid about its professional sports teams.

Savran combined a tireless work ethic and almost exhaustive knowledge of sports with an opinionated but straightforward delivery that made him one of the most trusted voices in a crowded media market. His versatility allowed him to wear many hats, including stints as pre-game host for Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates broadcasts as well as several iterations of an eponymous radio show.

“We loved the show, but more importantly, Stan, we loved you,” the Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted. Savran’s almost photographic memory allowed him to work without a teleprompter, a rarity. That was just Stan being Stan. Savran remained a fixture at Steelers home games, while also doing intermission and postgame shows for the Penguins well into his 70s. His daily radio show continued until his health deteriorated earlier this year, though that didn’t stop him from serving as a guest on other shows, many of which were hosted by personalities he mentored earlier in their careers.

“Not just a Pittsburgh media icon but a Pittsburgh icon, period,” tweeted Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden, who brought Savran on his show regularly as recently as this spring. “A good friend, true peer and thoroughly good man. It’s an honor to have known (and) worked with him. ‘Love the show’ will long be remembered. Stan did it right.”

Savran worked in multiple capacities for the Pittsburgh Steelers, be it on their radio network or as a contributor to the team’s Hall of Honor committee. “He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.

Savran’s passing marks the end of an era in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. His influence on the local sports landscape will be felt for generations to come. His dedication to his craft and his beloved city of Pittsburgh was unwavering, and his impact on the lives of those he mentored will never be forgotten.

In conclusion, Stan Savran was a true icon in Pittsburgh sports broadcasting. His passion, knowledge, and dedication to his craft were unmatched. He will be remembered as a beloved figure in the city’s sports landscape and a mentor to many aspiring broadcasters. His legacy will live on for generations to come.

Pittsburgh sports broadcasting Stan Savran legacy Sports media personality Pittsburgh sports community Sports journalism in Pittsburgh

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Stan Savran, longtime broadcaster known as ‘Godfather’ of Pittsburgh sports, dies at 76/