Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Stan Savran dies at 76

Remembering the Legendary Stan Savran: Pittsburgh’s “Godfather” of Sports Broadcasting

Pittsburgh has lost one of its most beloved sports broadcasters. Stan Savran, the man who chronicled the city’s rise to the “City of Champions” for nearly five decades, passed away at the age of 76. Savran, who had been living in Upper St. Clair in the city’s southern suburbs, had been public about his battle with lung cancer in recent years. Although no official cause of death was given, his legacy in the world of sports broadcasting will live on forever.

Affectionately known as the “Godfather” of Pittsburgh sports, Savran arrived in his adopted city in 1976 and never left. He began his career in Pittsburgh in radio before moving into TV while even occasionally moonlighting as a newspaper columnist. Savran was the co-host of the nightly “SportsBeat” show on regional cable alongside Guy Junker. The show, which ran from 1991-2009, was required viewing for fans in a city avid about its professional sports teams. Callers would often start their conversation with “Stan, Guy, love the show,” a phrase Savran affectionately carried with him after the show’s long run ended.

Savran combined a tireless work ethic and almost exhaustive knowledge of sports with an opinionated but straightforward delivery that made him one of the most trusted voices in a crowded media market. His versatility allowed him to wear many hats, including stints as pre-game host for Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates broadcasts as well as several iterations of an eponymous radio show.

“We loved the show, but more importantly, Stan, we loved you,” the Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted. Savran also worked in multiple capacities for the Pittsburgh Steelers, be it on their radio network or as a contributor to the team’s Hall of Honor committee.

“He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement.

Savran’s almost photographic memory allowed him to work without a teleprompter, a rarity. “He was just an old-school guy,” producer Roger Lenhart told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I was like, ‘How does he remember all of this with no ‘prompter?’” That was just Stan being Stan.

Savran remained a fixture at Steelers home games, while also doing intermission and postgame shows for the Penguins well into his 70s. His daily radio show continued until his health deteriorated earlier this year, though that didn’t stop him from serving as a guest on other shows, many of which were hosted by personalities he mentored earlier in their careers.

“Not just a Pittsburgh media icon but a Pittsburgh icon, period,” tweeted Pittsburgh sports radio host Mark Madden, who brought Savran on his show regularly as recently as this spring. “A good friend, true peer, and thoroughly good man. It’s an honor to have known (and) worked with him. ‘Love the show’ will long be remembered. Stan did it right.”

Savran’s legacy in the sports broadcasting world is unparalleled. He was a true Pittsburgh icon, and his influence on the city’s sports scene will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as the “Godfather” of Pittsburgh sports, and his passionate, knowledgeable, and personable approach to sports broadcasting will continue to inspire future generations of sports broadcasters. Rest in peace, Stan Savran.

