Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Political Journalist Mal Leary Dies at 72

Remembering Mal Leary: The Dean of the Maine State House Press Corps

Mal Leary, one of the most trusted and well-respected journalists in Maine, died on Saturday, leaving behind a legacy of more than 45 years of chronicling state politics. Leary was a revered figure in the Maine State House press corps, where he reported across all mediums, including print, radio, and television. He was known for his old-school approach and was well-liked by politicians and aides.

Leary started his news career at WABI in Bangor in the early 1970s as director of the 6 p.m. news. He later moved to Augusta, where he worked for the wire service United Press International. He covered independent Gov. James Longley, who was known for his bombastic personality and his fights with both parties in the Legislature. Leary’s coverage of Longley taught him the power of the medium at a time when network news had no competition.

In 1983, Leary started his one-man wire service that sold his print and radio stories on politics to news outlets. He operated the wire service for 15 years before leaving in 1995 to be the State House bureau chief for Maine Public. He left again to run the wire service before returning to the public broadcaster to run a short-lived channel that focused on state politics. After it ended, he stayed on as the senior political reporter there until his retirement in 2021.

Leary’s wire service intersected with major events in Maine history, including the 1992 ballot-tampering scandal that implicated aides to the then-House Speaker John Martin, D-Eagle Lake, and helped lead to the end of his 20-year tenure in that position. Leary’s institutional memory boosted his coverage, which demonstrated “an unparalleled understanding of the issues,” according to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who mourned his loss in a statement on Sunday.

Leary was also known for his kind and cranky personality, which endeared him to both politicians and younger reporters. He was always willing to offer history lessons and advice, and his press corps door was always open. In a 2021 interview with the Bangor Daily News, he lamented the direction of politics, saying, “So much of it is picayune stuff, personality-driven stuff.”

Leary’s death was confirmed by his wife, Susan McAvoy Leary, in a Sunday post on Facebook. He had been in declining health due in part to heart issues since his retirement and was placed in hospice care in January. He entered the intensive care unit at MaineGeneral Medical Center in his home city of Augusta last week.

Mal Leary will be remembered as the Dean of the Maine State House Press Corps, a trusted and respected journalist who covered state politics with integrity, dedication, and humor. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but also for the Maine journalism community and the state as a whole.

