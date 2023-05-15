Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Sheriff of Somerset County Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sheriff Barry DeLong: A Life Committed to Public Service

Somerset County Sheriff Barry DeLong passed away last week at the age of 74, leaving behind a legacy of nearly four decades of public service in central Maine. DeLong, who spent his entire career in Somerset County, grew up in Aroostook County and served as a state trooper for 21 years, with the last 10 years focused on child abuse cases and homicide investigations.

DeLong retired from the Maine State Police in 1994, but his commitment to public safety and the people of Somerset County led him to run for the position of sheriff, which he won later that year. He served as sheriff for almost 20 years, overseeing the construction of the Somerset County Jail in 2008 and professionalizing the organization.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster, who worked with DeLong for many years, described him as a man who cared deeply about the community and the people he served. “People mattered to him,” Lancaster said. “He believed that responding to seemingly minor complaints from residents was as important as addressing their big ones. He learned from DeLong how important it is for a sheriff to be a part of the community.”

DeLong had a big heart and often made charitable donations anonymously, according to Lancaster. He cared deeply for his family and spoke of them often with great pride. He believed that public service was a calling and that being a sheriff was a constitutional office entrusted to him by the people of Somerset County.

During his tenure, DeLong oversaw the construction of the Somerset County Jail, which can house up to 200 people and offers a range of programs, including college courses, medical assistance, and instruction in anger management and parenting. Lancaster described the jail as a “little city” with a great deal of programming that happens behind the scenes.

“I believe (DeLong) accomplished a lot as far as professionalizing the organization, but I would say that it was the building of the jail that was the high point of his career,” Lancaster said.

DeLong’s commitment to public service and the people of Somerset County will be missed by many. He gave his whole life to the people he served and left behind a legacy of professionalism, compassion, and dedication. As Sheriff Lancaster noted, “You have to respect someone that has been able to do that much public service in the community that they live in, that’s quite an accomplishment.”

Sheriff DeLong’s life reminds us of the importance of public service and the impact it can have on the lives of others. His legacy will continue to inspire others to serve their communities and make a difference in the world.

