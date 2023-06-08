Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Sheriff Pat Baker Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Sheriff Pat Baker Passes Away

Introduction

It is with great sadness that Sheriff Mitch Ralston reports the passing of former Sheriff Pat Baker. Baker served as the Sheriff of Gordon County from 1973 through 1988 and was an exemplary sheriff and law officer.

Background Information

Baker was a native and lifelong resident of Gordon County. After serving four terms as sheriff, he was employed by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Council and later as an Associate Magistrate Judge for many years.

A True Leader

Baker was known for his ethical and uncompromising conduct, his personal courage, his knowledge of Gordon County and its residents, and his stellar reputation in the state and local law enforcement communities. He was an exceptional leader who left a lasting impact on the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Legacy

The effects of Baker’s administration are still felt in the Sheriff’s Office today. His commitment to upholding the law and serving the community set a standard that continues to be upheld by current members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Admiration and Respect

Sheriff Ralston expressed his deep admiration for Baker, stating that he was a man who was highly respected by his colleagues throughout the state. Baker’s contributions to law enforcement will never be forgotten by those who worked alongside him and those who benefited from his service.

Conclusion

The passing of former Sheriff Pat Baker is a loss for the community and the law enforcement community. His legacy will continue to inspire those who strive to uphold the highest standards of ethics and leadership in the field of law enforcement.

News Source : Coosa Valley News

Source Link :Former Sheriff Pat Baker, Long Time Law Officer, Passes Away/