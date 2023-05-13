Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Umpire Don Denkinger Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger, the Umpire Who Made a Costly Mistake in the 1985 World Series

Don Denkinger, a longtime American League umpire who made a crucial mistake in the 1985 World Series, passed away at the age of 86. Denkinger served as an umpire for 31 seasons in the Major League Baseball before retiring in 1998.

The Infamous Call

Denkinger’s most memorable moment came in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. The Royals were down three games to two in the series and were trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 6. Jorge Orta led off the inning for the Royals and hit a slow ground ball to the right side of the infield. Cardinals first baseman Jack Clark fielded the ball and flipped it to pitcher Todd Worrell, who was covering first base.

Denkinger, who was the first base umpire, ruled Orta safe, even though television replays clearly showed that Worrell had beaten Orta to the bag. The Royals went on to win the game 2-1 and then won Game 7 to take the World Series title.

The Fallout

The call by Denkinger was one of the most controversial in World Series history and it overshadowed the rest of his career as an umpire. Denkinger was vilified by Cardinals fans and players and he received death threats and hate mail in the days and weeks following the game.

Denkinger later admitted that he had made a mistake on the call and apologized to the Cardinals and their fans. However, the damage had been done and his reputation as an umpire was forever tarnished.

A Career in Umpiring

Despite the controversy surrounding the 1985 World Series, Denkinger had a long and successful career as an umpire. He began his career in the minor leagues in 1952 and worked his way up to the majors in 1969.

Denkinger umpired in five World Series, including the 1982 Fall Classic between the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers, which the Cardinals won in seven games. He also worked three All-Star Games and several playoff series during his career.

Denkinger was known for his professionalism and his ability to handle difficult situations on the field. He was respected by players, coaches, and fellow umpires alike and he was widely regarded as one of the best umpires in the game during his time.

A Legacy in Umpiring

Despite the controversy surrounding the 1985 World Series, Don Denkinger’s legacy in umpiring remains intact. He was a well-respected and accomplished umpire who had a long and successful career in the game. His mistake in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series was a rare blemish on an otherwise outstanding career.

Denkinger’s passing is a reminder of the important role that umpires play in the game of baseball. They are often overlooked and underappreciated, but without them, the game would not be possible. Don Denkinger may have made a mistake in the 1985 World Series, but his contributions to the game of baseball will not be forgotten.

The Future of Umpiring

As the game of baseball continues to evolve, so too will the role of umpires. The use of technology, such as instant replay, has helped to reduce the number of mistakes made by umpires, but it has also created new challenges and controversies.

Despite these challenges, the role of umpires in the game remains crucial. They are responsible for ensuring that the game is played fairly and that the rules are enforced. They are also responsible for maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring that it is played in a safe and competitive manner.

Don Denkinger may have made a mistake in Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, but his legacy as a respected and accomplished umpire will continue to inspire future generations of umpires. The game of baseball would not be the same without them.

News Source : yardbarker.com

Source Link :Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86/