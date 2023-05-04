Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime Warden of Llandow Caravan Park Passes Away.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Allan Chubb Obituary: Remembering the Longtime Warden of Llandow Caravan Park & Storage

Last week, we were saddened by the news of the passing of Allan Chubb, who had been a beloved warden at our facility. His death has left a void in our hearts, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

A Big Man in Many Different Ways

Allan Chubb was a big man in many different ways. He had a larger-than-life personality that endeared him to everyone he met. As the warden of Llandow Caravan Park & Storage for nine years, he was a familiar face to all of our guests, and he took great pride in providing them with a safe and enjoyable experience.

But Allan was more than just a warden. He was a friend to many, and he always had a kind word and a smile for those around him. He was a pillar of the community and a shining example of what it means to be a good person.

A Legacy of Unrelenting Efforts

Allan’s legacy at Llandow Caravan Park & Storage will be remembered for years to come. He and his wife Julie put in unrelenting efforts to ensure that our guests had everything they needed during their stay. They went above and beyond to make sure that everyone felt welcome and comfortable.

We are grateful for the many years of service that Allan and Julie provided to our facility. Their dedication and hard work have left a lasting impact on our community, and we will always be thankful for their contributions.

Remembering Allan

If you have any memories of Allan that you would like to share, we would love to hear them. Please feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment box below. We know that Allan’s family would appreciate hearing how much he meant to those around him.

During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Julie and the rest of Allan’s family, including his children. We hope that they can find comfort in knowing that Allan touched the lives of so many people and made a difference in the world.

Rest in peace, Allan. You deserve it.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Allan Chubb Obituary, Longtime Warden Of Llandow Caravan Park & Storage Has Died – obituary database/