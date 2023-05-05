Dead – Death – Obituary News : Longtime WHTL Afternoon Drive Host Marty Little Dies at 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marty Little Cause of Death: Longtime WHTL Host Passes Away at 62

Marty Little, a beloved host of WHTL’s afternoon drive show, passed away at the age of 62. The news was shared on Facebook by 102.3 WHTL ‘Wisconsin’s Heartland’. The announcement left many wondering about the Marty Little cause of death.

Marty Little was known for his friendly personality, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of many. His family has not yet released the details of his funeral arrangements.

Marty Little Cause of Death: A Long and Painful Journey

Marty Little’s journey towards his untimely death was a long and painful one. He first visited the hospital in December 2022 after his body became infected. Although he was sent home, he had to return to the hospital a few days later as his kidneys were not functioning properly.

His sister Shannon set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses. In January 2023, she posted on Facebook that he was undergoing dialysis three times a week, and his condition had been changed to chronic. Despite his strength, he wouldn’t be able to return to work full-time.

By the end of January 2023, Marty Little had undergone a liver biopsy, and the results showed that he needed a transplant. Shannon updated his followers in February 2023, saying that they were still waiting to determine what needed to be done with the liver. While he was still weak, his condition was improving.

In March 2023, Marty Little needed a blood transfusion, and his ammonia levels were high. They discovered a gastrointestinal bleed and corrected them, hoping the bleeding would stop. His ammonia levels were decreasing, and he was on the registry of liver donors.

By the end of March 2023, Shannon updated his followers that he required a second blood transfusion, and he was transferred to the rehabilitation unit. He required occupational therapy and physical therapy twice a day. However, he was then sent to critical care as his ammonia levels kept dropping, and his blood pressure became low.

Four days before his death, Shannon posted on Facebook that his levels were stabilized, and he was using less blood pressure medication and oxygen. They had the cardiac catheterization set for the following day if he could sustain this overnight. Sadly, they were unable to perform a cardiac catheterization since his blood pressure kept dropping. Marty Little died after a long and painful struggle with his illness.

Who Was Marty Little?

Marty Little was the founder of WHTL, and he served as its firm foundation for more than three decades. He studied at the Trans American School of Broadcasting and worked as an on-air personality at WSPT (AM). Although he held various roles throughout his career, the ones that were most well-known to the public were his roles as a play-by-play commentator for high school sports and as the host of the afternoon drive show. His body of work has had an impact on people’s homes, schools, and communities over many generations.

Tributes to Marty Little

Marty Little’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. People expressed their profound sympathies to his family and shared how much they loved him. Melanie Hopp wrote, “Marty, you will be missed for your contagious laugh! Our days way back 25 + years ago working at Whtl together, we had so many laughs you made me want to come to work every day, never knew what shenanigans we would be up to. Heaven sure gained one amazing Angel.”

Heather Holstad wrote, “My heart is breaking. Love you, my Marty-man. You will forever and always hold a special place in my heart. Soapy nights spent chatting and watching WWF/WWE.”

In Conclusion

Marty Little’s death is a reminder that life is precious and should be cherished. He will be missed by many, but his legacy will live on through his work and the impact he had on those around him. We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

