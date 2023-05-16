Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lonnie Frisbee: A Life Remembered

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lonnie Frisbee Biography: From Pentecostal Evangelist to Counterculture Icon

Lonnie Frisbee was a prominent figure in the Jesus Movement of the 1960s and 70s. He was born on June 6, 1949, in Costa Mesa, California. Frisbee grew up in a Pentecostal family and was deeply religious from a young age.

Frisbee became involved in the counterculture movement and began spreading his message of love and salvation through the Jesus Movement. He became a popular Pentecostal evangelist and pastor, known for his charismatic preaching style and ability to connect with young people. Frisbee was also known for his love of throwing frisbees, which earned him his nickname.

Frisbee’s message of love and acceptance resonated with the counterculture youth of the time, who were searching for a sense of purpose and meaning in their lives. He became a spiritual leader and mentor to many, including some who would go on to become influential figures in the Christian community, such as Chuck Smith and Greg Laurie.

Despite his popularity, Frisbee’s personal life was tumultuous. He struggled with drug addiction and same-sex attraction, which was a taboo subject within the conservative Christian community. Frisbee’s sexuality ultimately led to his ouster from the Calvary Chapel movement, which he had helped to found.

After leaving the Calvary Chapel movement, Frisbee continued to preach and minister to those on the fringes of society. He became involved in the emerging charismatic movement and was instrumental in the establishment of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship, which would go on to become a significant force in the evangelical world.

Frisbee’s life was cut short when he died of AIDS-related complications on March 12, 1993, at the age of 43. His death was a shock to many who had known him, and it sparked a renewed discussion within the Christian community about how to address issues of sexuality and HIV/AIDS.

In conclusion, Lonnie Frisbee was a complex figure who played a significant role in the Jesus Movement and the emergence of the charismatic movement within the Christian community. His message of love and acceptance resonated with many, but his personal struggles with addiction and sexuality also made him a controversial figure. Despite his flaws, Frisbee’s legacy continues to influence the Christian community, particularly in the areas of evangelism and outreach to marginalized groups.

