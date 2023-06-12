Dead – Death – Obituary News : Loretta Elliott Passes Away Comfortably – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Loretta Elliott Obituary, Death

On June 8, 2023, Mrs. Loretta Pruitt Elliott, a beloved family member, friend, and teacher, passed away in the comfort of her own home at the age of 74. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Education and Career

Loretta received her bachelor’s degree in education from Appalachian State University and went on to earn a master’s degree in education from UNC Greensboro. She also pursued a PhD during her time there. She spent over 30 years working in education in Forsyth County, where she eventually became the principal of the Career Center. After retiring from her position, she dedicated her life to serving the community.

Community Service

Loretta was a passionate leader for the Paw Alliance, working tirelessly to find loving homes for rescue puppies. She was also an active member of the Winston-Salem Women’s Club, where she held numerous leadership positions. She attended the Traphill Baptist Church for many years.

Family and Friends

Loretta found the most joy in spending time with her family, going on adventures, and being there for her close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Chy Pruitt and Martha Edith Bauguess Pruitt, and her brother-in-law, J.B. South. She is survived by her sister, Lou Ella South, her niece, Dr. Shannon South, her nephew, John South, her stepson, Brian Elliott, and a close friend, Holly Fox. She was especially close to her great-niece Aleah Seay and her great-nephews Finley and Carson South.

Memorial Service and Donations

A memorial service will be held at the Silas Creek facility of the Hayworth-Miller funeral home on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will take place from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAW Alliance, an organization that helps stray and abandoned pets. Donations can be sent to PO Box 26661 Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27114 or made online at www.Paw-Alliance.org.

Loretta will always be remembered for her dedication to education, her selfless service to her community, and her unwavering love for her family and friends. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

