Dead – Death – Obituary News : Loretto boarding school student dies after medical emergency

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emergency Services Called to Loretto School in Musselburgh

On Tuesday May 2, emergency services were called to the Loretto School in Musselburgh due to a fire that broke out in one of the school buildings. The incident caused significant damage to the building and disrupted classes for several days.

The Incident

The fire broke out in the school’s science block, which is located in the main building. The blaze was reported at around 8:30 am, and emergency services were quick to respond. Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene, and they worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries, and all students and staff were safely evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but it is believed to have started in a laboratory in the science block.

The Response

Emergency services responded quickly to the incident, and their prompt actions helped to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the school. Firefighters worked hard to bring the blaze under control, and they were able to contain the fire within the science block.

Once the fire was extinguished, the school’s management and staff worked closely with the emergency services to assess the damage and ensure that the building was safe for students and staff to return. The school’s principal, Dr Graham Hawley, praised the emergency services for their swift response and their efforts to contain the fire:

“I would like to thank the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their quick and professional response to the fire at Loretto School. We are grateful for their efforts in containing the blaze and ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

Dr Hawley also expressed his gratitude to the school’s staff and students for their calm and orderly response to the incident and their cooperation with the emergency services:

“I would also like to thank our staff and students for their calm and orderly response to the fire. Their cooperation with the emergency services was instrumental in ensuring that everyone was safely evacuated from the building.”

The Aftermath

The fire caused significant damage to the school’s science block, and the building was closed for several days while repairs were carried out. The incident also disrupted classes for students, and the school’s management worked hard to ensure that students were able to continue their studies with minimal disruption.

The school’s management team issued regular updates to parents and students throughout the aftermath of the incident, keeping them informed of the progress of the repairs and any changes to the school schedule. The school also offered counselling and support to any students who were affected by the incident.

Conclusion

The fire at Loretto School in Musselburgh was a frightening incident that caused significant damage to the school’s science block. However, the prompt response of the emergency services and the cooperation of the school’s staff and students helped to ensure that everyone was safely evacuated from the building, and the fire was contained within the science block.

The school’s management team worked hard to ensure that students were able to continue their studies with minimal disruption, and they provided regular updates and support to parents and students throughout the aftermath of the incident. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of emergency preparedness and the vital role that emergency services play in keeping our communities safe.

News Source : Admin

Source Link :Teenage boy dies in hospital after ‘medical emergency’ at Lorretto boarding school/