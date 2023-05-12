Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lossya’s Passing Mourned by Michigan Family and Friends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Kassidy Nekole Henson

At the tender age of three, Kassidy Nekole Henson passed away on July 4, 2008, at the Ochsner Medical Center located in Baton Rouge. Her passing left a void in the hearts of her loved ones, both family and friends. Kassidy was known for her infectious smile, which could light up an entire room. She was our very own little princess, and she will always be in our memories.

Visitation and Funeral Services

Visitation for Kassidy will be held at the Revival Temple Church in Walker on Tuesday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 9, from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. The Reverend Jeffrey Scroggins will preside over the ceremony and give the invocation. Interment will be conducted in the Evergreen Memorial Park.

Kassidy’s Surviving Family Members

Kassidy is survived by her parents, Benjamin Henson and Stephanie Craig, her younger brother, Dailen Henson, her paternal grandmother, Tonia Daigle, her paternal grandmother, Mary Alverta Henson, her maternal great-grandmother, Sherry Curtis, her maternal great-grandmother, Heloise Rivere, and her aunts and uncles.

Remembering Kassidy Nekole Henson

Kassidy’s passing was a tragedy that no parent should ever have to face. Her family and friends will always cherish the memories they have of her beautiful smile and infectious personality. She was taken from this world too soon, but her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her.

As we say goodbye to Kassidy, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones. Rest in peace, Kassidy Nekole Henson.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Gabriella Lossya Obituary, Michigan, Family And Friends Mourns Death – fh memorial/