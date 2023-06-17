Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lottie Fleming’s Passing: Discover More Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lottie Fleming Obituary: Remembering the Life of Lottie Mae Henry Fleming

Early Life and Family

Lottie Mae Henry Fleming was born on August 26, 1950, in Manning, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Moses Lemon Henry and Lucille Lemon Henry. Sadly, both of her parents passed away before she was born. Despite this tragic start in life, Lottie persevered and grew up to be a kind and caring woman.

Relationship with Dave Fleming

Lottie was in a relationship with Dave Fleming, but he abandoned her when their relationship ended. Despite this heartbreak, Lottie remained strong and focused on raising her daughter, Teresa Fleming.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Lottie Mae Henry Fleming passed away on June 12, 2023, at the age of 72. She passed away at the residence of her daughter, Teresa Fleming, in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The family will be holding a viewing for Lottie on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM, at the Hayes F. Samuels Sr. Memorial Chapel in Manning, South Carolina. The funeral services will be held at Weldon Auditorium in Manning, South Carolina on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM.

After the funeral, Lottie’s body will be transported to Muldrow Cemetery in Manning, South Carolina, for burial. The family will begin hosting friends and other guests at their home in Manning, South Carolina, at 1955 Kingstree Hwy, starting on June 16, 2023.

Final Thoughts

Lottie Mae Henry Fleming was a remarkable woman who overcame adversity and remained strong throughout her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. We offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

