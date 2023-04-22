Dead – Death – Obituary News : Louis Guercio has passed away – Death Cause: Obituary

Louis Guercio, an esteemed individual, has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time. We mourn the loss of this remarkable person and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Louis Guercio Obituary: A Tribute to a Father, Founder, and Friend

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Luigi/Louis Guercio Sr., a beloved father, founder, and friend. He was not only instrumental in establishing our company, but he also had a large family, including sons and siblings who mourn his loss. Our hearts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time, and we offer our thoughts and prayers to them.

Most people knew Luigi by his nickname, Gi, and he lived to the remarkable age of 102. Gi had a contagious sense of humor that brought smiles to all who knew him. He was a true visionary who invested his time and effort into everything he did, always committed to seeing things through to the end.

Today, Gi has been reunited with his brother, Charles Guercio, his parents, Vincenzo and Nancy Guercio, and his nephew, Tommy Guercio, all of whom preceded him in death. While we grieve the loss of such a wonderful person, we find comfort in knowing he is now in the embrace of his loved ones who have gone before him.

We ask that you keep the Guercio family in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time. While they cope with their loss, we remember the kindness and generosity that Gi shared with everyone he met. His spirit will live on in our memories, and we honor him by continuing to uphold the values of hard work, resilience, and compassion that he embodied.

As we mourn the loss of Gi, we are in the process of making arrangements for his funeral and planning the public portion of the service. We appreciate your consideration and kindness during this time of grief. Gi was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many, and we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community.

In conclusion, we express our gratitude to Gi for his lifelong contributions to our company and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy lives on through the lessons he taught us and the memories we cherish. May he rest in peace.