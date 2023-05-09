Dead – Death – Obituary News : Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Louisville Basketball Coach Denny Crum Dies at 86

The basketball world is mourning the loss of legendary former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum, who passed away at the age of 86. Crum led Louisville to six Final Four berths and two national championships during his 30-year career in which his teams went 675-295. He coached Louisville from 1971-2001 after playing for John Wooden at UCLA and later working for him as an assistant.

A Coaching Icon

Crum was nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” for his unshakeable presence on the sidelines. He brought championships to Louisville with the utmost class and his teams were known for their high-flying and exciting style of play. He set a standard that other coaches tried to emulate, and his impact on the game will last forever.

“RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas tweeted. “Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball.”

A True Cardinal

Crum began his tenure in the Missouri Valley Conference before moving to the Metro Conference and later to Conference USA. Combined, his teams won their conference regular season 15 times. He was a true Cardinal and his impact on the university and the city of Louisville cannot be overstated.

“I am heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Coach Denny Crum, a true Louisville and coaching icon. Growing up a Cardinal fan, he was a role model for us all in how he carried himself and elevated our basketball program to unprecedented heights,” tweeted Jeff Brohm, the Cardinals’ current football coach who grew up in Louisville and played quarterback at the school while Crum was the basketball coach.

“Cool Hand Luke brought us championships with the utmost class. His teams were high-flying and exciting and set a standard that others tried to emulate. Coach Crum never stopped serving this community, and his impact will last forever. He and his wife, Susan, became close friends of our family over the years, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family and all those many people who loved him.”

An Unforgettable Legacy

Crum’s legacy at Louisville is unforgettable. He not only brought championships to the university, but he also helped to shape the lives of countless student-athletes who passed through his program. His impact on the game of basketball is immeasurable, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

“We are saddened to share the passing of legendary UofL Basketball Coach Denny Crum,” Louisville’s basketball program announced Tuesday. “Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones.”

Denny Crum will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history. He was a true icon of the game and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten.

News Source : Ryan Glasspiegel

Source Link :Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dead at 86/