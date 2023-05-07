Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lover’s Fatal Beating by Family Results in Father’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lover’s death due to brutal assault by father and uncle

Mahin Mia, a 20-year-old resident of Madhya Majhigacha village in Comilla Adarsh ​​Sadar Upazila, was the victim of a brutal assault by her lover’s father and uncle. The incident resulted in Mahin’s untimely death while undergoing treatment.

The attack

The incident took place when Mahin visited her lover’s house to discuss their future plans. Her lover’s father, Muja Mia, and uncle, Jahangir Hossain, were not happy with their relationship and opposed it vehemently. They had warned Mahin on several occasions to stay away from their son. However, Mahin and her lover were determined to marry each other and refused to be intimidated by Muja Mia and Jahangir Hossain.

On the day of the incident, Mahin was beaten up mercilessly by Muja Mia and Jahangir Hossain. They used sticks and rods to assault her and left her in a critical condition. Mahin was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

The aftermath

The news of Mahin’s death came as a shock to her family and friends. Her father, Hiron Miao, who was in good health, passed away after hearing the news of his son’s death. The double tragedy left everyone in the village devastated.

The police were immediately informed of the incident, and Muja Mia and Jahangir Hossain were arrested. They were charged with murder and assault and were sent to jail.

The impact on the community

The incident had a profound impact on the community. The brutal assault and the resulting deaths of Mahin and her father had left everyone shaken. People were outraged that such a heinous crime could be committed over something as trivial as a love affair.

The incident also highlighted the issue of violence against women in rural areas. Many women in the village felt unsafe and vulnerable, knowing that they could be subjected to similar violence if they went against the wishes of their families or the community.

The need for change

The incident has brought to light the urgent need for change in the mindset of people in rural areas. It is essential to educate people about the importance of consent and respecting women’s choices. The government and non-governmental organizations need to work together to create awareness about gender-based violence and take steps to prevent it.

It is also crucial to have stringent laws in place to punish those who commit such crimes and to ensure that justice is served. The police and judiciary need to work efficiently to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and are punished for their crimes.

Conclusion

The incident of Mahin Mia’s death is a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of violence against women in our society, especially in rural areas. It is time for us to take action and work towards creating a safer and more equal society for women. We need to educate people about the importance of respecting women’s choices and enforcing strict laws to punish those who commit crimes against them.

Let us hope that the tragic incident of Mahin Mia’s death serves as a wake-up call for all of us and motivates us to work towards creating a society where women are treated with dignity and respect.

News Source : Julie

Source Link :Lover’s death due to beating by lover’s family, father died after hearing the news/