Dead – Death – Obituary News : Low-cost personal accident insurance covers death, disability & medical expenses. Consider buying one.

India has a tragic record of accidents, with one person dying every minute due to mishaps, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. In 2021, 3.97 lakh people lost their lives, and most of them were between 18 and 45 years of age, which can cause emotional and financial distress for their families. While nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one, a personal accident insurance policy can provide some financial relief. These policies offer coverage that no other insurance does by paying the policyholder or their nominee if they die or are disabled in an accident.

Personal accident policies are not just limited to road accidents but cover any mishap that can cause death or disability. The premium for this insurance is very affordable, starting from as low as Rs.1,125 for a cover of Rs.25 lakh. Furthermore, this insurance can be extended to cover medical expenses and provide a third layer of protection that pays 1% of the sum assured per week during the time the policyholder is disabled.

While personal accident insurance is essential, it should not replace other insurance policies like term life insurance and comprehensive health insurance. Instead, it should complement them and be a part of a person’s financial plan.

The coverage of personal accident insurance is usually ten times the annual income of the insured person, so it is essential to take adequate coverage that can serve the purpose. For instance, a cover of Rs.20-25 lakh can be taken, which is adequate for the average buyer, and the policy from Oriental Insurance Company offers additional benefits like ambulance charges, funeral charges, and education fund per child.

It is crucial to choose a policy that suits one’s needs and not fall for frauds in personal accident cover. Insurance companies are hesitant to provide this cover online without the necessary checks to prevent misuse by unscrupulous elements. However, some insurance companies do sell policies online, but only for a sum assured not exceeding Rs.20 lakh.

In conclusion, personal accident insurance is an essential part of a person’s financial plan, providing financial relief in the unfortunate event of an accident. It is affordable, and the coverage can be extended to cover medical expenses. However, it should not replace other insurance policies and should be taken in addition to them. It is crucial to choose a policy that suits one’s needs and not fall for frauds in personal accident cover.

News Source : Babar Zaidi

Source Link :Personal accident insurance policy covers death, disabilities, medical expenses at low cost. Why you should buy one/