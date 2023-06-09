Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lucas Briscoe, 12, Death Inquest Concluded on Holiday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lucas Briscoe: Remembering a Life of Promise and Kindness

Lucas Briscoe was a young talent who had a bright future ahead of him. He was a star of the Knutsford Rugby Club’s youth set-up and a gifted singer who founded his own band. He was due to audition for The Voice Kids and had also been trialling for Sale Sharks. But on August 20, 2019, Lucas tragically died while on holiday in the Costa Del Sol resort of Fuengirola.

The Tragic Accident

An inquest at Warrington Coroners’ Court revealed that Lucas suffered chest trauma and multiple injuries following a fall from the sixth-floor apartment balcony. It was a shocking and unexpected tragedy that left his family and friends devastated.

A Legacy of Kindness and Support

Lucas’ mother, Nicola Marshall, described her son as ‘kind and caring’, someone who ‘would help anyone if he could’. She said that he had left behind a ‘legacy’ of supporting and helping others, and that she had heard stories from many people about how Lucas had touched their lives.

A Life Full of Promise

Lucas was a forward-thinking young man with many plans and dreams for his future. He had a passion for singing, acting, and rugby, and he was determined to pursue his goals. His death was a tragic misadventure that cut short a life full of promise and potential.

Remembering Lucas

To commemorate the two-year anniversary of Lucas’ death, a special bench was commissioned in The Moor, Knutsford, with the words ‘share and care’ sculpted into it. It is a fitting tribute to a young man who brought happiness to many and who will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and support for others.

A Tragic Loss

Lucas’ death was a tragic loss that has left a lasting impact on his family, friends, and community. But his legacy of kindness, compassion, and support lives on, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps and make a positive difference in the world.

News Source : Jessica Farrington

Source Link :Inquest concludes into death of Lucas Briscoe, 12, who died on holiday/