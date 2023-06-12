Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lucy Glynn’s Sudden Passing: Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life of Lucy Glynn

On June 11th, 2023, Lucy Glynn (née Glancy) passed away while receiving compassionate care from the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home in Boyle, County Roscommon. She was a beloved resident of the county, born and raised on Boyle Road in Carrick-on-Shannon.

A Life Well-Lived

Lucy was preceded in death by her devoted husband Eddie, both of her parents, and all of her brothers and sisters. She was the final member of her family to pass away. However, she is survived by her loving daughter Helena (Gilhooly), her sons Joe, John, and Seamus, her daughters-in-law Breid, Paula, and Catherine, her son-in-law Joseph, and her grandchildren Gráinne, Eon, Seanagh, Sórcha, Conal, Caoimhe, Conor, Luke, Orna, and Darragh. Her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors, and friends will also miss her tremendously.

Lucy’s compassionate spirit earned her the right to rest soundly for eternity. Her passing was handled with dignity and respect, reflecting the impact she had on those who knew her.

Celebrating Her Life

A viewing will be held on Monday evening (June 12th) at The Heritage Chapel of Rest in Carrick-on-Shannon from 4 to 7 PM. After the viewing, Lucy’s body will be transported to St. Michael’s Church in Drumlion for the funeral service at 8 PM. A Christian funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, June 13th, at noon, in memory of Lucy. Following the liturgy, her funeral service will take place, and then her body will be interred in the Drumlion Cemetery.

Final Thoughts

Lucy Glynn touched the lives of many during her time on earth. Her legacy will continue to live on through the memories of those who knew her. As we say our final goodbyes, we celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. May she rest in peace.

