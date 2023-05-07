Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ludhiana Unit President Harbhajan Singh Dang Passes Away at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Harbhajan Singh Dang

Harbhajan Singh Dang, the former Ludhiana district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, passed away on Sunday at the age of 70. Dang had suffered a cardiac arrest, and his death has left a deep void in the political landscape of Punjab.

Early Life and Political Career

Dang was born in Ludhiana in 1951. After completing his education, he entered politics and became associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, a political party that advocates for the rights of the Sikh community in India. Dang was a committed party worker and rose through the ranks to become the district president of the party in Ludhiana.

Contributions to Party and Community

Dang was a well-respected leader within the Shiromani Akali Dal, and his contributions to the party and the community were immense. He was known for his tireless efforts in promoting the interests of the Sikh community and for his unwavering commitment to the party’s ideology.

Dang was also a champion of social justice and worked tirelessly to promote the welfare of underprivileged sections of society. He was a vocal advocate for the rights of farmers and worked to ensure that their interests were protected. Dang was also a strong proponent of education and worked to promote literacy and education in his community.

Tributes and Condolences

Dang’s death has been mourned by people from all walks of life. Political leaders, activists, and members of the public have paid tribute to his contributions to the party and the community. Many have spoken of his kindness, warmth, and dedication to the welfare of his fellow citizens.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, expressed his condolences and praised Dang’s contributions to the Shiromani Akali Dal. Singh described him as a “dedicated and committed leader” and a “true son of Punjab.”

The former Chief Minister of Punjab, Parkash Singh Badal, also paid tribute to Dang. In a statement, Badal said, “The passing away of Harbhajan Singh Dang is a great loss to the Shiromani Akali Dal and the people of Punjab. He was a true leader who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his community.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Harbhajan Singh Dang is a great loss to the Shiromani Akali Dal and the people of Punjab. His contributions to the party and the community will be remembered for years to come, and his dedication to the welfare of his fellow citizens will serve as an inspiration to future generations of leaders.

Dang’s legacy will continue to live on, and his commitment to social justice, education, and the empowerment of underprivileged communities will remain an important part of the Shiromani Akali Dal’s ideology. His passing is a reminder of the importance of public service and the need for dedicated leaders who are committed to the welfare of their fellow citizens.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70/